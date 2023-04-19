BLADEX ANNOUNCES NET PROFIT OF $37.0 MILLION OR $1.02 PER SHARE, EXPANDING ITS ANNUALIZED RETURN ON EQUITY TO 13.7% FOR 1Q23

There were 2,384 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 420,311 in the last 365 days.
PANAMA CITY, Republic of Panama, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. BLX ", Bladex", , or ", the Bank", ))), a Panama-based multinational bank originally established by the central banks of 23 Latin-American and Caribbean countries to promote foreign trade and economic integration in the Region, announced today its results for the First Quarter ("1Q23") ended March 31, 2023.
The consolidated financial information in this document has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB").
FINANCIAL SNAPSHOT
|
(US$ million, except percentages and per share amounts)
|
1Q23
|
4Q22
|
1Q22
|
Key Income Statement Highlights
|
|
|
|
Net Interest Income ("NII")
|
$52.6
|
$49.4
|
$25.7
|
Fees and commissions, net
|
$4.8
|
$5.3
|
$3.9
|
Gain (loss) on financial instruments, net
|
$1.7
|
($1.6)
|
$0.6
|
Total revenues
|
$59.2
|
$53.2
|
$30.2
|
Provision for credit losses
|
($6.3)
|
($5.8)
|
($8.1)
|
Operating expenses
|
($15.9)
|
($16.4)
|
($11.0)
|
Profit for the period
|
$37.0
|
$31.0
|
$11.1
|
Profitability Ratios
|
|
|
|
Earnings per Share ("EPS") (1)
|
$1.02
|
$0.85
|
$0.31
|
Return on Average Equity ("ROE") (2)
|
13.7 %
|
11.6 %
|
4.5 %
|
Return on Average Assets ("ROA") (3)
|
1.6 %
|
1.3 %
|
0.6 %
|
Net Interest Margin ("NIM") (4)
|
2.41 %
|
2.11 %
|
1.32 %
|
Net Interest Spread ("NIS") (5)
|
1.82 %
|
1.63 %
|
1.15 %
|
Efficiency Ratio (6)
|
26.9 %
|
30.8 %
|
36.4 %
|
Assets, Capital, Liquidity & Credit Quality
|
|
|
|
Credit Portfolio (7)
|
$8,716
|
$8,726
|
$8,412
|
Commercial Portfolio (8)
|
$7,778
|
$7,706
|
$7,321
|
Investment Portfolio
|
$938
|
$1,020
|
$1,091
|
Total assets
|
$9,249
|
$9,284
|
$8,458
|
Total equity
|
$1,096
|
$1,069
|
$1,005
|
Market capitalization (9)
|
$633
|
$588
|
$565
|
Tier 1 Capital to risk-weighted assets (Basel III – IRB) (10)
|
15.3 %
|
15.3 %
|
16.2 %
|
Capital Adequacy Ratio (Regulatory) (11)
|
13.5 %
|
13.2 %
|
13.4 %
|
Total assets / Total equity (times)
|
8.4
|
8.7
|
8.4
|
Liquid Assets / Total Assets (12)
|
14.1 %
|
13.7 %
|
9.2 %
|
Credit-impaired loans to Loan Portfolio (13)
|
0.5 %
|
0.4 %
|
0.2 %
|
Impaired credits (14) to Credit Portfolio
|
0.4 %
|
0.4 %
|
0.1 %
|
Total allowance for losses to Credit Portfolio (15)
|
0.8 %
|
0.8 %
|
0.7 %
|
Total allowance for losses to Impaired credits (times) (15)
|
2.1
|
1.9
|
5.2
1Q23 FINANCIAL & BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS
• Healthy asset quality, with 0.4% of impaired credits (Stage 3) for a total of $35 million at 1Q23, unchanged from the previous quarter, with a reserve coverage of over 2x. Most of the credit portfolio (98%) remains classified as low risk or Stage 1.
• Solid liquidity position at 14.1% of total assets as of March 31, 2023, or $1,303 million, consisting of cash and due from banks mostly placed with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Bladex continues to benefit from a resilient deposit franchise and a well-diversified funding base.
CEO's Comments
Mr. Jorge Salas, Bladex's Chief Executive Officer said: "Our focus on profitability is reflected on Bladex's strong first quarter results. The Bank's treasury unit and commercial team performed exceptionally well, with record net interest income and strong fee income, particularly in the Bank's letter of credit unit. We have carefully executed a well-thought-out strategy, designed to capitalize on the strong upside potential of Bladex's unique business model while leveraging the current macro-scenario. We remain committed to enhancing the Bank's profitability in 2023 by prioritizing strategic investments and operational efficiency. We are optimistic about the execution of the strategic plan and anticipate a year of transition towards slower growth, eventually lower interest rates, and slightly lower inflation rates. Despite the challenges, we see substantial opportunities for Bladex, and we are prepared to take advantage of them while maintaining our commitment to credit underwriting standards. Our target for sustained increase in profitability reflects our confidence to execute the strategic plan and deliver value to Bladex's shareholders."
RECENT EVENTS
Notes:
Footnotes:
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT
This press release contains forward-looking statements of expected future developments within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "goal", "seek", "believe", "project", "estimate", "expect", "strategy", "future", "likely", "may", "should", "will" and similar references to future periods. The forward-looking statements in this press release include the Bank's financial position, asset quality and profitability, among others. These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations of the Bank's management and are based on currently available data; however, actual performance and results are subject to future events and uncertainties, which could materially impact the Bank's expectations. Among the factors that can cause actual performance and results to differ materially are as follows: the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and geopolitical events; the anticipated changes in the Bank's credit portfolio; the continuation of the Bank's preferred creditor status; the impact of increasing/decreasing interest rates and of the macroeconomic environment in the Region on the Bank's financial condition; the execution of the Bank's strategies and initiatives, including its revenue diversification strategy; the adequacy of the Bank's allowance for expected credit losses; the need for additional allowance for expected credit losses; the Bank's ability to achieve future growth, to reduce its liquidity levels and increase its leverage; the Bank's ability to maintain its investment-grade credit ratings; the availability and mix of future sources of funding for the Bank's lending operations; potential trading losses; the possibility of fraud; and the adequacy of the Bank's sources of liquidity to replace deposit withdrawals. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.
ABOUT BLADEX
Bladex, a multinational bank originally established by the central banks of Latin-American and Caribbean countries, began operations in 1979 to promote foreign trade and economic integration in the Region. The Bank, headquartered in Panama, also has offices in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, and the United States of America, and a Representative License in Peru, supporting the regional expansion and servicing its customer base, which includes financial institutions and corporations.
Bladex is listed on the NYSE in the United States of America BLX, since 1992, and its shareholders include: central banks and state-owned banks and entities representing 23 Latin American countries; commercial banks and financial institutions; and institutional and retail investors through its public listing.
CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION
There will be a conference call to discuss the Bank's quarterly results on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. New York City time (Eastern Time). For those interested in participating, please dial +1 888 686-3653 in the United States or, if outside the United States, +1 718 866-4614. Participants should use conference passcode 877068, and dial in five minutes before the call is set to begin. There will also be a live audio webcast of the conference at http://www.bladex.com. The webcast presentation will be available for viewing and downloads on http://www.bladex.com. The conference call will become available for review one hour after its conclusion.
For more information, please access http://www.bladex.com or contact:
Mr. Carlos Daniel Raad
Chief Investor Relations Officer
Tel: +507 366-4925 ext. 7925
E-mail address: craad@bladex.com / ir@bladex.com
SOURCE Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (Bladex)