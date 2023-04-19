Hellosection8.com Server Crashes, Founder and CEO Hieu Nguyen and Team Work 24/7 to Restore Site

Los Angeles, CA - Hellosection8.com, a three-year-old website that helps users find Section 8 properties for rent, recently experienced a server crash that resulted in the loss of all current data. The site's staff immediately tried to restore the data from the backup server, but during the backup process, the backup server also crashed, causing all data to be corrupt.

Despite the setback, the founder and CEO of Hellosection8.com, Hieu Nguyen, and his team have been working around the clock to bring the site back online. On April 16, 2023, the site was restored but with many errors still present, indicating that the staff is still working on resolving the problems.

Many users have reported login issues, indicating that their accounts may have been lost during the crash. The site had over 150,000 registered users who used it to search for Section 8 properties for rent. The loss of data has been devastating for both landlords and tenants who rely on the site for communication and property listings.

One landlord from Los Angeles reported having over 100 listings on the site, which took him hours to manually write descriptions and upload pictures for his ads. Now, all of that information is lost.

Despite the challenges, Nguyen and his team are determined to restore the site and all of its lost data. Some employees of Hellosection8.com have reported that the company still has backup data from their local computers. However, this backup data only goes up until April 14th, 2023, which means that all communications between landlords and tenants after that date are permanently lost.

In addition, the site is now being run on a new server with different configuration settings than the old server, which may take some time to fully adjust.

Nguyen stated, "We are doing everything we can to bring the site back online and restore all of the lost data. We understand the impact that this has had on our users and are working diligently to fix the problems. We appreciate everyone's patience and understanding during this difficult time."

Despite the obstacles, the Hellosection8.com team remains committed to restoring the site and ensuring that it remains a valuable resource for those searching for Section 8 properties for rent.

