Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,399 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 420,262 in the last 365 days.

Agilis Robotics conducts first live animal trial for GI indication, targeting 510(k) clearance by 2025 to transform endoscopic surgery

HONG KONG, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilis Robotics, an innovative spin-off company from The University of Hong Kong, is making waves in the realm of endoscopic surgery with its flexible robotic arms. Their creation showcases highly miniaturized and flexible endoscopic surgical robotic arms, making it a game-changer for endoluminal surgery for medical practitioners and patients alike.

The system by Agilis Robotics offers a novel combination of features that set it apart from conventional surgical robotic systems. With a remarkably compact design and intuitive interface that involves minimal learning curve, this advanced surgical system is poised to transform the field of minimally invasive surgeries.

The most noteworthy characteristic of the system is its unparalleled flexibility. With 5 degrees of freedom per arm and a totally flexible body, it allows surgeons to execute complex procedures of tissue resection with great precision and ease inside natural orifices. Along with its intuitive control interface and the aid of artificial intelligence, this exceptional maneuverability is invaluable in endoscopic surgery, where dexterous manipulation of surgical tools is highly challenging without robot assistance.

Another standout quality of the system by Agilis Robotics is its affordability. The system consists of a control console with disposable robot arms and accessories. Due to being directly compatible with conventional rigid and flexible endoscopes already in use by hospitals, the system can be low-cost and compact. No large upfront investment in operating theatre design and machinery procurement is required. By providing a low-cost option, Agilis Robotics will make robot-assisted endoscopic surgeries more accessible to hospitals and clinics globally, improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs.

Agilis Robotics has recently showcased the system's capabilities in a trial performed on a live pig subject at The University of Hong Kong-Shenzhen Hospital in March. Dr Joe FAN King Man led the trial and successfully performed endoscopic submucosal dissection (ESD) in the upper and lower gastrointestinal tract with the robotic system.

An additional endoscopic ex-vivo trial on trachea tissue was also performed. Tissue from the trachea was successfully dissected, further demonstrating the versatility and adaptability of the system in various surgical scenarios.

With these promising results under its belt, Agilis Robotics is setting its sights on obtaining FDA 510(k) clearance by 2025. This clearance would allow the company to market its robotic system, and further realize its ambition to make impactful change in endoscopic surgery.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agilis-robotics-conducts-first-live-animal-trial-for-gi-indication-targeting-510k-clearance-by-2025-to-transform-endoscopic-surgery-301800026.html

SOURCE Agilis Robotics Limited

You just read:

Agilis Robotics conducts first live animal trial for GI indication, targeting 510(k) clearance by 2025 to transform endoscopic surgery

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more