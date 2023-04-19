Submit Release
Note to Market | NYSE Ticker Change

SANTIAGO, Chile, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As announced on April 10, 2023, through the press release titled "Amendment to the By-Laws – Change of Name," Itaú Corpbanca changed its company name to "Banco Itaú Chile," effective as of from March 28, 2023. In connection with this change, the ticker symbol for American Depositary Shares of Banco Itaú Chile traded on the New York Stock Exchange will change from "ITCB" to "ITCL," effective from May 1, 2023.

The press release is also available on the company's investor relations website at ir.itau.cl.

Investor Relations Itaú Chile
+56 (2) 2660-1701 / IR@itau.cl

Website: ir.itau.cl | Indeed/Itaú Chile | facebook.com/itauchile | Instagram @itauchile.


