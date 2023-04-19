Submit Release
Teton Advisors, Inc. Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter Results, Notice of Annual Meeting and Appointment of Stephen Bondi as Chief Executive

Teton Advisors, Inc. ("Teton" or the "Company") TETAA announced its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results including cash and marketable securities. The Company's Q4-2022 and year end highlights are as follows:

  • Full year fully diluted GAAP EPS of $1.18 compared to $1.85 a year ago. Fourth quarter fully diluted GAAP EPS of $0.27 compared to $0.43 a year ago.
  • Full year fully diluted Cash EPS1 of $1.62 compared to $2.10 a year ago. Fourth quarter fully diluted Cash EPS1 of $0.49 compared to $0.50 a year ago.
  • Full year Revenues of $13.8 million, down 16% year-over-year. Fourth quarter Revenues of $3.2 million, down 22% quarter-over-quarter.
  • Full year Average AUM of $1.7 billion, down 15% year-over-year.
  • Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaling $21.6 million as of December 31, 2022, an increase of 60% compared to $13.5 million at the prior year.
  • Successfully completed executive transition with longtime partner, Stephen Bondi appointed as CEO.

"Teton continues to be a strong foundation for growth centered on its strengths in smaller company, active investing. Also, as part of a planned CEO transition commenced 18 months ago, I welcome Steve Bondi in joining as the Company's CEO. I am delighted we can extend our long relationship with Steve to the executive office," said Marc Gabelli, interim Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board.

Fourth quarter net income and fully diluted earnings per share were $0.4 million and $0.27, respectively, compared to a net income $0.6 million and $0.43 for the same period a year ago. Excluding certain non-cash items, Cash Earnings1 and Cash Earnings per fully diluted share were $0.8 million and $0.49, respectively, for the current quarter as compared to $0.6 million and $0.50 for the comparative quarter in 2021.

Revenues were $3.2 million for the quarter versus $4.1 million for the comparative quarter in 2021. Average AUM for the quarter was $1.5 billion versus $2.0 billion for the fourth quarter in 2021.

"I am pleased with the year's overall results. Our portfolio management remains competitive, with key strengths in smaller company value investing. The Company held its margins well against otherwise broader market declines. Additionally, the Teton platform has further room for efficiencies. The year ahead will bring continued focus on operations," added Marc Gabelli.

Financial Highlights        
($'s in 000's except AUM and per share data)        
 

Fourth Quarter

 

Full Year

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

AUM - average (in millions)  

$

1,541

 

$

2,000

 

$

1,691

 

$

1,999

AUM - end of period (in millions)  

$

1,498

 

$

2,000

 

$

1,498

 

$

2,000

         
Revenues  

$

3,190

 

$

4,082

 

$

13,778

 

$

16,438

         
Income before interest, taxes, depreciation &        
amortization, and impairment  

 

1,191

 

 

894

 

 

2,901

 

 

3,429

         
Impairment of intangible asset  

 

400

 

 

-

 

 

400

 

 

-

         
Net income  

 

426

 

 

550

 

 

1,601

 

 

2,342

         
Net income per fully diluted share  

$

0.27

 

$

0.43

 

$

1.18

 

$

1.85

1Cash earnings and cash earnings per fully diluted share are non-GAAP performance measures and are explained and reconciled in the Supplemental Financial Information section starting on page 6 of this press release. The quarterly and full year results include the non-cash amortization expense of our intangible assets. In addition, the Company recognized a non-cash impairment charge of $400,000 related to its intangible assets for the fourth quarter of 2022. There were no impairment charges in 2021.

Notice of Teton's Annual General Meeting

The Company cordially invites you to participate in its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") to be held on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:30 A.M., Eastern Time as announced. Immediately following the Annual Meeting, a company review for shareholders will commence to discuss operations.

For access to the webcast of each meeting, you must register at https://www.tetonadv.com/register. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting from a computer or telephone. Any questions can be directed to our Secretary at info@tetonadv.com or (914) 457-1077.

Appointment of Chief Executive Officer

Teton welcomes Stephen G. Bondi as Chief Executive Officer of Teton Advisors, Inc. effective April 24, 2023. Mr. Bondi has been a member of our Board of Directors since 2017 and has over 40 years of experience in the asset management industry. He previously served as Chief Compliance Officer & Chief Financial Officer for Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, a subsidiary of Aimia Inc., and a provider of value-oriented investment advisory services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

"I am proud to be able to utilize my extensive experience in the asset management business, including with traditional and alternative investment products, to lead the well-experienced and strong-performing teams at Teton. My six years as a Teton Board member and nearly eighteen years of experience at the Gabelli affiliates of Teton, will provide me with the familiarity necessary to excel in my new role," said Stephen Bondi.

Table I

Teton Advisors, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

   
 

For the Three Months Ended December 31,

 

2022

 

2021

Revenues    
Investment advisory fees - mutual funds, net  

$

2,353,846

 

$

3,266,082

Investment advisory fees - separate accounts  

 

650,154

 

 

806,615

Distribution fees and other income, net  

 

186,334

 

 

9,479

Total revenues  

 

3,190,334

 

 

4,082,176

Operating expenses    
Compensation  

 

558,462

 

 

1,305,221

Sub-advisory fees  

 

460,791

 

 

357,972

Distribution costs  

 

392,071

 

 

410,745

Marketing and administrative fees  

 

50,140

 

 

687,642

Advanced commissions  

 

2,925

 

 

7,911

Other operating expenses  

 

535,404

 

 

418,980

Total operating expenses  

 

1,999,793

 

 

3,188,471

     
Income before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and impairment  

 

1,190,541

 

 

893,705

     
Depreciation and amortization  

 

84,160

 

 

100,009

Impairment of intangible asset  

 

400,000

 

 

-

Income before income taxes  

 

706,381

 

 

793,696

     
Income tax provision  

 

280,819

 

 

243,528

Net income  

$

425,562

 

$

550,168

     
Net income per share:    
Basic  

$

0.27

 

$

0.44

Fully diluted  

$

0.27

 

$

0.43

     
Weighted average shares outstanding:    
Basic  

 

1,600,899

 

 

1,260,987

Fully diluted  

 

1,603,082

 

 

1,265,923

Table II

Teton Advisors, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

   
 

For the Years Ended December 31,

 

2022

 

2021

Revenues    
Investment advisory fees - mutual funds, net  

$

10,596,589

 

$

13,301,511

Investment advisory fees - separate accounts  

 

2,912,715

 

 

3,102,959

Distribution fees and other income, net  

 

268,329

 

 

33,547

Total revenues  

 

13,777,633

 

 

16,438,017

Operating expenses    
Compensation  

 

5,030,627

 

 

5,501,495

Sub-advisory fees  

 

2,131,362

 

 

2,780,853

Distribution costs  

 

1,629,606

 

 

1,704,012

Marketing and administrative fees  

 

169,288

 

 

1,436,309

Advanced commissions  

 

20,884

 

 

18,296

Other operating expenses  

 

1,894,477

 

 

1,567,796

Total operating expenses  

 

10,876,244

 

 

13,008,761

     
Income before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and impairment  

 

2,901,389

 

 

3,429,256

     
Depreciation and amortization  

 

336,957

 

 

358,077

Impairment of intangible asset  

 

400,000

 

 

-

Income before income taxes  

 

2,164,432

 

 

3,071,179

     
Income tax provision  

 

563,493

 

 

729,180

Net income  

$

1,600,939

 

$

2,341,999

     
Net income per share:    
Basic  

$

1.18

 

$

1.86

Fully diluted  

$

1.18

 

$

1.85

     
Weighted average shares outstanding:    
Basic  

 

1,357,915

 

 

1,260,988

Fully diluted  

 

1,360,949

 

 

1,268,828

Table III

Teton Advisors, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

   
 

As of December 31,

 

2022

 

2021

ASSETS    
     
Cash and cash equivalents  

$

26,995,341

 

$

21,506,861

Investment advisory fees receivable  

 

999,299

 

 

1,374,135

Intangible assets, net  

 

2,974,011

 

 

3,699,909

Investments in securities  

 

2,559,401

 

 

-

Other assets  

 

3,733,104

 

 

4,188,017

Total assets  

$

37,261,156

 

$

30,768,922

     
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY    
     
Due to broker  

$

7,947,111

 

$

7,999,316

Compensation payable  

 

255,038

 

 

707,926

Payable to affiliates  

 

436,943

 

 

395,745

Distribution costs payable  

 

359,315

 

 

233,409

Accrued expenses and other liabilities  

 

1,699,766

 

 

1,676,418

Total liabilities  

 

10,698,173

 

 

11,012,814

     
Total stockholders' equity  

 

26,562,983

 

 

19,756,108

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity  

$

37,261,156

 

$

30,768,922

Supplemental Financial Information

As supplemental information, we provide a non-U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("non-GAAP") performance measure that we refer to as Cash Earnings. We provide this measure in addition to, but not as a substitute for, net income reported on a U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") basis. Our management and the Board of Directors review Cash Earnings to evaluate our ongoing performance, allocate resources and review our dividend policy. We believe that this non-GAAP performance measure, while not a substitute for GAAP net income, is useful for management and investors when evaluating our underlying operating and financial performance and our available resources. We do not advocate that investors consider this non-GAAP measure without considering financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

In calculating quarterly Cash Earnings, we add back to net income, the non-cash amortization expense associated with our intangible assets that were acquired in the Keeley acquisition. In addition, as a result of an assessment of the carrying value of the intangible assets, the Company recognized a non-cash impairment charge of $400,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022. For purposes of calculating Cash Earnings, the Company added back the after-tax amounts associated with this impairment charge of $280,200. There was no non-cash impairment charge in fourth quarter of 2021. Although depreciation on property & equipment and amortization of leaseholds are also non-cash expenses, we do not add it back when calculating Cash Earnings because those charges represent a decline in the value of the related assets that will ultimately require replacement.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net income to Cash Earnings and Cash Earnings Per Share for the quarterly periods presented:

 

For the Quarter Ended December 31,

(unaudited)  

2022

 

2021

Net income  

$

425,562

 

$

550,168

Add: Intangible amortization - customer relationships  

 

81,475

 

 

81,475

Add: Impairment of intangible assets (net of tax impact)  

 

280,200

 

 

-

Cash Earnings  

$

787,237

 

$

631,643

Cash Earnings Per Fully Diluted Share  

$

0.49

 

$

0.50

In calculating full year Cash Earnings, we add back to net income the non-cash amortization expense associated with our intangible assets that were acquired in the Keeley acquisition. In addition, as a result of an assessment of the carrying value of the intangible assets, the Company recognized a non-cash impairment charge of $400,000 for 2022. For purposes of calculating Cash Earnings, the Company added back the after-tax amounts associated with this impairment charge of $280,200. There was no non-cash impairment charge in 2021. Although depreciation on property & equipment and amortization of leaseholds are also non-cash expenses, we do not add it back when calculating Cash Earnings because those charges represent a decline in the value of the related assets that will ultimately require replacement.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net income to Cash Earnings and Cash Earnings Per Share for the full year periods presented:

 

For the Years Ended December 31,

 

2022

 

2021

Net income  

$

1,600,939

 

$

2,341,999

Add: Intangible amortization - customer relationships  

 

325,898

 

 

325,898

Add: Impairment of intangible assets (net of tax impact)  

 

280,200

 

 

-

Cash Earnings  

$

2,207,037

 

$

2,667,897

Cash Earnings Per Fully Diluted Share  

$

1.62

 

$

2.10

ABOUT TETON

Teton Advisors, Inc. TETAA is a specialist in smaller company investing, serving a diverse client base of institutional, high net worth and mutual fund investors under brands including Teton Westwood, Gabelli and Keeley. The company was founded on a commitment to uncover value by focusing on companies that are misunderstood or ignored by the market utilizing methodologies developed by investment pioneers Mario Gabelli and John L. Keeley, Jr. As active, fundamental investors, the Teton portfolio teams think independently and focus on identifying short-term market inefficiencies to generate long-term alpha. Teton's investment professionals share in the belief that being different is the cornerstone to discovering hidden value in equities. The Teton time tested investment approaches can help set apart your client portfolios, delivering differentiated attributes to round out a broader portfolio. From modest beginnings over 40 years ago, to today, The Disciplined Discovery of Value™ shapes the cornerstone for our clients' long-term success.

Notification to all Teton Advisors, Inc. Class B Shareholders
Class B shares are convertible on a one-for-one basis into Class A shares that trade through multiple market makers on OTCQX: TETAA. Teton shareholders may convert their Class B Shares into Class A Shares, which traded recently at $16.50 per share on April 5, 2023. For those Class B shareholders interested in conversion, please see the Investor Relations page on Teton's website to complete a Conversion Notice Request Form - (http://tetonadv.com/documents/ConversionNotice.pdf).

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
Our disclosure and analysis in this press release contain some forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations or forecasts of future events. Such statements are subject to contingencies and uncertainties, some or all of which may be material. We direct your attention to the cautionary statements regarding forward-looking information set forth in documents on Teton's website. We do not undertake to update publicly any forward-looking statements if we subsequently learn that we are unlikely to achieve our expectations or if we receive any additional information relating to the subject matter of our forward-looking statements.

