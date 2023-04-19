Prismatic Named the Embedded iPaaS Users Are Most Likely to Recommend

G2's Spring 2023 Grid Reports recognize Prismatic's market-leading customer satisfaction and its momentum in the embedded integration platform market.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prismatic has been named the embedded integration platform (embedded iPaaS) that users are most likely to recommend, according to G2's Spring 2023 Grid Reports. The top-rated platform also earned recognition as a Momentum Leader for outpacing industry growth and pushing the boundaries of the market.

G2 is a trusted business software review site with over 2 million verified user reviews to help buyers make informed decisions. The site publishes quarterly reports identifying the top products in each category based on detailed user review data.

According to G2's Spring 2023 Grid Report for Embedded Integration Platforms:

Prismatic was once again named a category Leader, indicating both high user ratings and substantial market presence.

It earned the highest customer satisfaction score of any embedded iPaaS for the second consecutive quarter.

Prismatic received the Users Most Likely to Recommend award. Users said they would be likely to recommend Prismatic at a rate of 97%.

"Prismatic's aim is to help SaaS teams more easily deliver integrations in a way both product leaders and developers love," said CTO Justin Hipple. "We couldn't ask for better confirmation that we're on the right track than being named the embedded iPaaS that users are most likely to recommend."

Users made the following comments about their experiences using Prismatic:

Prismatic allows us to move much faster and create integrations that would not have otherwise been feasible. – SaaS Founder

Building integrations with Prismatic in their low code environment is significantly easier than programming integrations from scratch, leading to a significant drop in the time needed to create them and market them to our customer base. – Product Manager

G2 also designated Prismatic a Momentum Leader in embedded iPaaS. This recognition is given to products that are "pushing the boundaries of the market" and "outpacing industry growth by delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of their users."

"We're thrilled to be named a Momentum Leader," said CEO Michael Zuercher. "We truly are pushing the embedded iPaaS market in terms of flexibility, developer-friendliness, and ability to handle complex integrations. We're constantly expanding the platform in those directions, and that's really resonating."

Prismatic also earned G2 awards for Easiest Admin and Best Relationship. This recognition follows the company's recent $9M Series A raise, which supports significant continuing investment in its platform.

To learn more, read about Prismatic's top-rated embedded iPaaS or request a demo.

About Prismatic

Prismatic is the integration platform for B2B software companies. It's the quickest way to build integrations to the other apps your customers use and to add a native integration marketplace to your product. A complete embedded iPaaS solution that empowers your whole organization, Prismatic encompasses an intuitive integration designer, embedded integration marketplace, integration deployment and support, and a purpose-built cloud infrastructure. Prismatic was built in a way developers love and provides the tools to make it perfectly fit the way you build software.

