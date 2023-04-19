Williston Barracks / Car vs Bicycle LSA, Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23A1002370

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111

DATE/TIME: April 18, 2023 at approximately 1815 hours

STREET: VT Route 15

TOWN: Underhill

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: East of Poker Hill Road

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet Pavement

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Unknown at this time

AGE:

SEAT BELT?

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VIOLATION:

Duty to Stop / Leaving the scene of an accident

VEHICLE YEAR: Unknown at this time

VEHICLE MAKE:

VEHICLE MODEL: WHITE TRUCK

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Broken passenger side mirror

INJURIES:

CYCLIST: Edward Emerson

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jericho, VT

INJURIES: Yes

HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On April 18, 2023 at approximately 1815 hours, Vermont State Police were dispatched to VT Route 15 in Underhill east of Poker Hill Road for a report of a bicyclist that was struck by a motor vehicle. Essex Rescue, Richmond Rescue, Underhill Fire/Rescue arrived on scene and met with the cyclist who was identified as Edward Emerson (43) of Jericho. Preliminary investigation indicated that Emerson was traveling east on VT Route 15 when he was struck from behind by a motor vehicle that was traveling east as well. The operator of the vehicle did not stop and continued traveling east. Emerson sustained injuries from the crash and was transported to the UVM Medical Center.

The vehicle in question is described to be a white pickup truck, extended cab with a rusted tail gate. The vehicle may have a broken passenger side mirror. Anyone that may have witnessed the crash are encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police – Williston Barracks at (802)878-7111. Anonymous tips may submitted at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit

Trooper Brandon Sweet

Vermont State Police - Williston

2777 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

(802) 878-7111