Williston Barracks / Car vs Bicycle LSA, Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23A1002370
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111
DATE/TIME: April 18, 2023 at approximately 1815 hours
STREET: VT Route 15
TOWN: Underhill
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: East of Poker Hill Road
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet Pavement
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Unknown at this time
AGE:
SEAT BELT?
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VIOLATION:
VEHICLE YEAR: Unknown at this time
VEHICLE MAKE:
VEHICLE MODEL: WHITE TRUCK
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Broken passenger side mirror
INJURIES:
CYCLIST: Edward Emerson
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jericho, VT
INJURIES: Yes
HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On April 18, 2023 at approximately 1815 hours, Vermont State Police were dispatched to VT Route 15 in Underhill east of Poker Hill Road for a report of a bicyclist that was struck by a motor vehicle. Essex Rescue, Richmond Rescue, Underhill Fire/Rescue arrived on scene and met with the cyclist who was identified as Edward Emerson (43) of Jericho. Preliminary investigation indicated that Emerson was traveling east on VT Route 15 when he was struck from behind by a motor vehicle that was traveling east as well. The operator of the vehicle did not stop and continued traveling east. Emerson sustained injuries from the crash and was transported to the UVM Medical Center.
The vehicle in question is described to be a white pickup truck, extended cab with a rusted tail gate. The vehicle may have a broken passenger side mirror. Anyone that may have witnessed the crash are encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police – Williston Barracks at (802)878-7111. Anonymous tips may submitted at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit
Trooper Brandon Sweet
Vermont State Police - Williston
2777 St. George Road
Williston, VT 05495
(802) 878-7111