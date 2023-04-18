Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,310 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 420,233 in the last 365 days.

Revolutionary Paytags Technology from Paysenger Creators Takes Grand Prize at Outer Edge Hackathon

The Outer Edge Hackathon, hosted at Famecast Studios, has concluded with an impressive win for the Paytags project, created by Paul-Henry Kajfasz and Stan Novi, co-founder and CEO of Paysenger, a very famous platform for creators.

The competition saw talent from all over the world, including China, Germany, Ecuador, France, Bali, the Philippines, and various corners of the US. 

Nearly 100 hackers gathered to compete for amazing prizes sponsored by blockchain network Skale, lending protocol Hifi, organization Blu3, and NFT platform Ethernity. 

The Paytags project stood out among the many remarkable projects presented by talented participants, earning the coveted $10,000 Grand Prize. 

Other noteworthy projects from the competition include; OnlyBrands, created by Tina Guo, Chris, Eugene Kim, Kevin Chang, Patrick Charles Snyder, and Ryan Mangum, which secured the $2k Second Place/Runner-Up prize. 

While Inflow NFT created by Becky Sparks-Pearsey, Billy Campana, Martyna Skalna, Tamay won the $1k Hacker’s Choice award. 

Paysenger, the platform behind Paytags, is already known for its successful service for creators. 

Please use the information provided below to contact the team at Paysenger for further information or queries. 

Media Contact
Company Name:

Paysenger


Contact Person:

Stan Novi


Email:Send Email
Country:

United States


Website:https://paysenger.com/

You just read:

Revolutionary Paytags Technology from Paysenger Creators Takes Grand Prize at Outer Edge Hackathon

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more