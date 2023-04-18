Revolutionary Paytags Technology from Paysenger Creators Takes Grand Prize at Outer Edge Hackathon

The Outer Edge Hackathon, hosted at Famecast Studios, has concluded with an impressive win for the Paytags project, created by Paul-Henry Kajfasz and Stan Novi, co-founder and CEO of Paysenger, a very famous platform for creators.

The competition saw talent from all over the world, including China, Germany, Ecuador, France, Bali, the Philippines, and various corners of the US.

Nearly 100 hackers gathered to compete for amazing prizes sponsored by blockchain network Skale, lending protocol Hifi, organization Blu3, and NFT platform Ethernity.

The Paytags project stood out among the many remarkable projects presented by talented participants, earning the coveted $10,000 Grand Prize.

Other noteworthy projects from the competition include; OnlyBrands, created by Tina Guo, Chris, Eugene Kim, Kevin Chang, Patrick Charles Snyder, and Ryan Mangum, which secured the $2k Second Place/Runner-Up prize.

While Inflow NFT created by Becky Sparks-Pearsey, Billy Campana, Martyna Skalna, Tamay won the $1k Hacker’s Choice award.

Paysenger, the platform behind Paytags, is already known for its successful service for creators.

