On International Day for Monuments and Sites, the World Heritage Volunteers Initiative kickstarts its 2023 Campaign with 3 projects in Asia & Africa

The World Heritage Volunteers Initiative , one of UNESCO’s flagship activities that involves young people in the active preservation of our World Heritage is celebrating the International Day of Monuments and Sites by kick-starting its 2023 Campaign with 3 projects in Madagascar, India and China, respectively.

Young international and national volunteers will trek along the Khangchendzonga National Park, carrying out cleaning activities and supporting visitor sensitization activities. In Ambohimanga, the youth will focus on reinforcing the communication efforts for the site, working closely with the site managers, and presenting their dynamic approaches to the Ministry of Communication and Culture. Along the Chang’an-Tianshan network of the Silk Roads, the young volunteers will support the documentation, editing and translation of this rich cultural heritage and build an international digital platform to promote the Silk Roads. These three projects mark the beginning of the WHV 2023 Campaign which will implement 74 projects in 33 countries around the globe from April to December 2023. To know more about these projects and the Initiative, visit the Campaign webpage.