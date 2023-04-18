Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,348 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 420,164 in the last 365 days.

ADOT to repave 3 miles of SR 69 in Prescott Valley

Map of SR 69 in Prescott Valley

PRESCOTT VALLEY  – The Arizona Department of Transportation will begin a project this spring to replace three miles of pavement on State Route 69 in Prescott Valley.

The $4 million project will involve replacing the top layer of pavement between Truwood and Stoneridge drives, from mileposts 287-290. The work will include updating sidewalk ramps and replacing damaged sidewalk segments.

Work is scheduled to begin Wednesday, April 19, and continue through fall 2023.

To reduce the impact to drivers, all work will take place overnight between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday evenings through Friday mornings. At least one lane of traffic will be open in each direction during paving operations. Also, ADOT will maintain access to all businesses in the area. 

For more information, please visit the project page.

You just read:

ADOT to repave 3 miles of SR 69 in Prescott Valley

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more