ADOT to repave 3 miles of SR 69 in Prescott Valley

PRESCOTT VALLEY – The Arizona Department of Transportation will begin a project this spring to replace three miles of pavement on State Route 69 in Prescott Valley.

The $4 million project will involve replacing the top layer of pavement between Truwood and Stoneridge drives, from mileposts 287-290. The work will include updating sidewalk ramps and replacing damaged sidewalk segments.

Work is scheduled to begin Wednesday, April 19, and continue through fall 2023.

To reduce the impact to drivers, all work will take place overnight between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday evenings through Friday mornings. At least one lane of traffic will be open in each direction during paving operations. Also, ADOT will maintain access to all businesses in the area.

For more information, please visit the project page.