Global Dental Clear Aligner Market to Grow to a Record Value of $16.4 Billion by 2029

Align Technology, SmileDirectClub, and Straumann Group have emerged as the top three market share leaders in the Global Dental Clear Aligner Market.

Impressive growth projections in the clear aligner market, coupled with rising demand for aesthetic and versatile treatments, emphasize investing in innovative, patient-centered orthodontic solutions.”
— Dr. Kamran Zamanian, CEO and Senior Partner at iData Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a leading global healthcare market research and consulting firm, has just released new and exclusive research on the Global Clear Aligner Market. The latest report addresses key insights and the consequences of COVID-19 in 2021, 2022, and beyond. ​In 2021, the market experienced a remarkable resurgence following the unprecedented disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, which resulted in a large postponement of all non-emergency dental procedures.

iData's latest Global Market Report Suite for Clear Aligners covering 17 by-country markets in 4 continents, reveals that the market achieved a valuation of $5.2 billion in 2022. The report further projects a staggering Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.7% to reach a valuation of more than $16.4 billion by 2029. This comprehensive report covers industry dynamics, procedure numbers, unit sales, ASPs, market drivers and limiters, market share statistics, key industry competitors, and more, for all the segments of the market analyzed.

The report's analysis includes detailed segmentation of the Global Clear Aligner Market: by market type, by device type, by tier and by setting.

​​Align Technology, SmileDirectClub, and Straumann Group have emerged as the top three market share leaders in the Global Dental Clear Aligner Market. However, Align Technology stands out as the undisputed leader in the market, thanks to their highly sought-after invisalign brand. With a remarkable track record spanning over 20 years, Invisalign has successfully treated more than 14 million patients across 100+ countries worldwide. Align Technology’s sustained success can be attributed to their unwavering commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, which has made them a household name in the clear aligner market since the launch of their revolutionary system in 1999.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the key regional markets?
What new innovations can disrupt the already fast-growing market?
What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
What is the structure of the Global Clear Aligner market and what are the market shares of key players?
What is the degree of competition in the industry?

To accurately estimate market shares, units sold, average selling prices, product segments, and brands as well as procedural volumes, iData Research uses its proprietary market and procedure databases, as well as hospital purchase order data to complement its primary and secondary research initiatives.

https://idataresearch.com/product/clear-aligner-market/

More insights like this can be found in the latest reports by iData.

About iData

iData Research is an international consulting and market research firm dedicated to empowering confident strategic decisions within the medical device, dental, and pharmaceutical industries.

www.idataresearch.com

About

iData Research was founded on a simple principle: providing accessible market research solutions to empower strategic decisions. Today, a number of clients rely on iData for their medical device, dental, and pharmaceutical industry reports to better prepare for the future fluctuations within their markets. We partner with some of the world’s most well-known medical device companies such as Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic, Stryker, 3M, Olympus, Zimmer Biomet, Dentsply Sirona, and Arthrex to help their communities of sales, marketing, and product managers get the benefits and competitive edge they need to remain on top.

