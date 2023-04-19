Global Dental Clear Aligner Market to Grow to a Record Value of $16.4 Billion by 2029

Align Technology, SmileDirectClub, and Straumann Group have emerged as the top three market share leaders in the Global Dental Clear Aligner Market.

Impressive growth projections in the clear aligner market, coupled with rising demand for aesthetic and versatile treatments, emphasize investing in innovative, patient-centered orthodontic solutions.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, CEO and Senior Partner at iData Research

iData Research, a leading global healthcare market research and consulting firm, has just released new and exclusive research on the Global Clear Aligner Market. The latest report addresses key insights and the consequences of COVID-19 in 2021, 2022, and beyond. ​In 2021, the market experienced a remarkable resurgence following the unprecedented disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, which resulted in a large postponement of all non-emergency dental procedures.

iData's latest Global Market Report Suite for Clear Aligners covering 17 by-country markets in 4 continents, reveals that the market achieved a valuation of $5.2 billion in 2022. The report further projects a staggering Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.7% to reach a valuation of more than $16.4 billion by 2029. This comprehensive report covers industry dynamics, procedure numbers, unit sales, ASPs, market drivers and limiters, market share statistics, key industry competitors, and more, for all the segments of the market analyzed.

The report's analysis includes detailed segmentation of the Global Clear Aligner Market: by market type, by device type, by tier and by setting.

​​Align Technology, SmileDirectClub, and Straumann Group have emerged as the top three market share leaders in the Global Dental Clear Aligner Market. However, Align Technology stands out as the undisputed leader in the market, thanks to their highly sought-after invisalign brand. With a remarkable track record spanning over 20 years, Invisalign has successfully treated more than 14 million patients across 100+ countries worldwide. Align Technology’s sustained success can be attributed to their unwavering commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, which has made them a household name in the clear aligner market since the launch of their revolutionary system in 1999.

