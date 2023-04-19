Introducing IAQ: The First Complete Home Air Quality Monitor Launches on Kickstarter

IAQ is the world's first no-setup indoor air quality monitor with the ability to measure over 20 harmful pollutants flagged by the EPA. Now live on Kickstarter!

We started IAQ because we believe creating a cleaner, healthier environment starts in your own home.” — Gideon Rubin

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today marks the launch of a groundbreaking new indoor air quality monitor available on Kickstarter: IAQ, the first-of-its-kind no-setup, smart device that can measure more than 20 air pollutants, including all of the worst contaminants flagged by the EPA.

In a post-pandemic world where people spent a majority of their time inside, IAQ provides unparalleled transparency into air quality data. Just plug IAQ into any power outlet in your home, office, or lab and instantly access a dashboard with real-time readouts of contaminant levels in the air, and get alerts directly to your smartphone when air quality drops.

Co-founders Gideon Rubin and Josh Odmark tapped their expertise from successfully co-founding two San Diego-based technology companies, Pandio and Local Data Exchange, to develop IAQ, an easy and sensible approach to monitor indoor air quality and maximize health and safety.

“Despite strong support for global climate change initiatives, we realized that the local environment in our homes is still a relative unknown,” said Rubin. “We started IAQ because we believe creating a cleaner, healthier environment starts in your own home.”

The journey to launching IAQ started with personal experiences that alerted Rubin and Odmark to the gravity of indoor air pollution and the need for a more accessible and comprehensive solution to monitoring indoor air quality.

“When my wife became pregnant with my first child, I started thinking more about the health and safety of our home, and I was shocked to find out how common poor indoor air quality is,” said Odmark. “Even more surprising was how hard it was to get a read on my home’s air quality. Every product on the market was either too expensive, too complicated, or limited in the air contaminants it could measure.”

IAQ addresses these problems by offering comprehensive air quality monitoring in a user-friendly and affordable format. The simple 3D-printed device offers:

-Measurement of 20+ air pollutants, including all EPA-flagged contaminants

-Real-time dashboard with automated smartphone alerts

-Seamless integration with popular smart home systems (e.g. Apple HomeKit, Alexa, Smart Things, and more)

-Cellular connectivity for data transmission (no need for Wi-Fi or Bluetooth)

-Easy setup, just plug it in and it starts measuring air quality immediately

“Ease of use and accessibility were top-of-mind when we were developing this device because the populations most vulnerable to poor air quality, such as the elderly and children, are often the least able or empowered to take action,” said Rubin.

“We wanted to use Kickstarter to launch this product because we think IAQ provides a simple tool for people who’ve had so few options to monitor their indoor air, and crowdfunding felt like a natural fit,” said Odmark. “Our goal is to put one of these devices into every home.”

Today, IAQ can monitor levels of more than 20 indoor air contaminants, including smoke, carbon monoxide, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), mold, radon, and particulate matter. It also captures basic components of air quality such as temperature, air pressure, and humidity.

While IAQ already offers extensive monitoring capabilities, the team plans to explore further advancements in the future, including additional pollutant sensors, sound level detection, and enhanced home automation integrations.

In the long run, the data produced by IAQ can contribute to improved air quality for communities and society as a whole. For example, IAQ data could inform policy to reduce harmful emissions and address growing climate-related concerns such as wildfires, pollution, and extreme weather. The net result is a healthier environment and many lives saved.

Please join the movement for healthier indoor environments by supporting IAQ on Kickstarter today. Visit our campaign page to learn more, contribute, and help bring this revolutionary air quality monitor to homes everywhere.

Exec bios:

Gideon Rubin is the CEO and co-founder of IAQ, where he leads the company's strategy and business development. He previously co-founded Pandio and Local Data Exchange, and held c-level roles at NavAds and Local Market Launch. Gideon is an experienced entrepreneur focused on building organizations that use data, AI, and machine learning to solve complex problems and change lives for the better.

Josh Odmark is the co-founder and CTO of IAQ, where he leads product development and engineering efforts. A full-stack engineer with deep experience in data science, machine learning, and artificial intelligence, Josh has co-founded several technology companies, including Pandio and Local Data Exchange. Josh is an experienced engineer and maker with a passion for building data-driven tools that solve everyday problems.