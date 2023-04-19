SEA 26 CEO Peter Tomozawa Shares How Seattle Won Bid to Host 2026 World Cup; How Cities Pitch for Major Sporting Events
The Albers Executive Speaker Series presents SEA 26 CEO Peter Tomozawa, who'll be talking about how host cities successfully pitch for major sporting events.
Peter Tomozawa is CEO of SEA 26, the organization tasked with preparing Seattle for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Drawing on his experience with Seattle's FIFA 2026 and LA's 2028 Olympic bids, Peter Tomozawa outlines how cities pitch for major sports events.SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- How do host cities become the chosen venues for major sporting events like the Olympics and the World Cup? How did Seattle win its bid to be a host city for the FIFA World Cup in 2026?
It takes multiple years of preparation, collaboration, and teamwork to mount a successful pitch. There are key differences in pitching for the Olympics versus the World Cup. These are just some of the topics Peter Tomozawa, CEO of SEA 26, the local organizing committee tasked with preparing Seattle for 2026, will talk about on May 8th, 2023 at the Albers Executive Speaker Series. The event is free and open to the public; register to save your seat.
The FIFA World Cup is arguably the biggest sporting event in the world, watched by 1 billion people across the globe. It's 14% bigger than the Olympics in audience size, and six times the size of the Super Bowl's 175 million viewers.
Seattle is one of 16 locations in North America to host the World Cup in 2026. There will be four, up to six games in Seattle, said Tomozawa in a February press conference. The economic impact on the city is huge, but he wants it to be more than that. 'Our legacy will be community, culture, and children,' he said at the press conference. 'We want to create a memory that people will remember for decades.'
Event Details
The Albers Executive Speaker Series presents Peter Tomozawa, SEA 26 CEO
How Seattle Won Over FIFA to Host the 2026 World Cup
Monday, May 8th, 2023
5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Pigott Auditorium
Seattle University
901 12th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122
About Peter Tomozawa
Peter Tomozawa is no stranger to sports and international events. As an owner of Sounders FC, he served four seasons as its President of Business Operations. In 2016, he was selected by the LA 2024/2028 Exploratory Committee as Vice President and Executive Director of Partnerships and Board Relations. His work and that of his colleagues in managing relationships with institutional partners and board members was valuable in Los Angeles winning its bid to host the 2028 Summer Olympic Games and Paralympics.
In addition to his work with Sounders FC and the Los Angeles Olympic bid, Tomozawa is a minority owner of the Las Vegas Golden Knights in the National Hockey League and Welsh Club Swansea City of the English Football League. He previously served as a partner and Global Head of Foreign Exchange Sales at Goldman Sachs, where he worked for 17 years, before transitioning into civic affairs for the state of Hawaii.
In the latter role, Tomozawa served as Executive Director of Business Development & Advisor to the Mayor of the City and County of Honolulu, in addition to working as Vice Chair & Commissioner of Charter Schools for the State of Hawaii Department of Education.
Event details
Since 2002, the Albers School of Business and Economics has organized the Albers Executive Speaker Series, live panels featuring top business leaders from the Puget Sound Area. Guests talk about a topic of their choice and respond to questions from a panel and the audience. The Speaker Series is yet another way Albers is committed to build student connections with the Seattle business community.
The Albers Executive Speaker Series is free and open to the public. Register to save your seat, ask questions for Peter Tomozawa, and to be emailed any updates on the event.
Alicia Kan
Albers School of Business and Economics
+1 206-296-5732
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
LinkedIn
Twitter
YouTube
Facebook