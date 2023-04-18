Submit Release
F&G begins rainbow trout suppression on South Fork Snake River to benefit native Yellowstone cutthroat trout

As part of an ongoing effort to protect the genetic integrity of the native Yellowstone cutthroat trout in the Soth Fork Snake River and reduce their hybridization with non-native rainbow trout, fisheries biologists from Idaho Fish and Game will be manually removing rainbow and hybrid trout over the next few weeks. Fish will be stunned using electro-shocking equipment and then transported to local fishing water around the Upper Snake Region for anglers to continue to enjoy.

Although not necessary to avoid or delay your fishing trip to the South Fork Snake River while these conservation efforts are taking place, Fish and Game has provided a schedule of where and when they will be working on the river so anglers can be aware of the increased activity.   

2023 Rainbow Trout Suppression Schedule

