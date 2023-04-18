LAREDO, Texas – Border Patrol agents at Laredo Sector dismantle a stash house in Laredo, Texas.

On April 17, Border Patrol agents working alongside Webb County Constables from Precinct 2 arrived at an apartment in south Laredo suspected of harboring undocumented non-citizens. After they entered the apartment, agents discovered a total of 16 people who were determined to be illegally present in the United States.

All 16 subjects were taken into Border Patrol custody. After record checks were conducted on the individuals, it was revealed they were in the country illegally from Mexico and Guatemala. All subjects were processed accordingly.

