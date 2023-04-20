3-24-2023 American Comedy is now Available on Prime Video Direct the US and UK

American Comedy is a new comedic feature film depicting "Donald" and other US Presidents and various world leaders in ridiculously hilarious situations
MAKE THE WORLD LAUGH AGAIN!
Make Laughter, not War.”
— Alex Ayzin
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- American Comedy is now available on Prime Video Direct
In the US and UK.
Creator/ Producer Alex Ayzin and Writer/Producer Spencer Cadigan have created a cinematic satire of the Donald political life, complete with the most hilarious buffoonery imaginable. Oscar nominee Eric Roberts stars in “American Comedy” eliciting his own brand of contemptuous humor.
Peter Allman’s portrayal of Donald is calamitous, and Dan Lauria as the Pope was stupendous. From Nancy Pelosi to Vladimir Putin, you will lose yourself in the half-hitch hilarity as Trump boldly leads us through predictable unpredictability.
With no fear or hesitation, he finds himself learning on the job as he plods along his collision course with other political leaders creating one comical debacle after another. Watch politics become comedy as each character offers their own set of idiosyncratic circumstances.
This side-splitting film has already garnered rave reviews after a limited sneak preview.
“Your film is funny. Your guy (Peter Allman) does a good job portraying Donald. This comedy film should be made into television series”- -- David Zucker, Director/Producer of Airplane, The Naked Gun, Top Secret, Scary Movie.
“I am very happy with this first showing. Our audiences really loved this comedy. This is the movie that creates Peace through Humor”.
Eric Zuley, Founder/ CEO eZWay TV
“Great movie, man!... Great movie!” - Flash Bugatti, Actor/ Producer
