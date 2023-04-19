Suntrol Fortifies Safety at More Than 40 Schools with Security Film

CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Suntrol has helped more than 40 Ohio schools fortify safety measures with security film and the list is growing. This professionally-installed product withstands up to 32,000 pounds per square inch of pressure to delay or deter aggressive entry through glass.
“According to an article published by Scientific Reports, sixty percent of active shooter incidents ended before police arrived,” said John Hansen, owner of Suntrol. “This illustrates the need to delay entry and buy time for emergency response, and we are helping schools accomplish that goal.”
In February 2023, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced the distribution of $68 million to improve safety at 945 schools as part of the Ohio School Safety Grants Program, enabling schools to expedite safety enhancements.
Security film is immediately effective in delaying entry and preventing injury from dangerous glass shards by keeping the treated glass intact when broken or shattered.
In March 2023, SACS Consulting and Investigative Services founder, Tim Dimoff noted that security film, “would have had a high probability of potentially stopping the Covenant School shooter from being able to enter the school through shooting out the glass door.”
Considered to be among the nation’s leading experts in security, vulnerability assessment, and crime prevention, Dimoff engaged Suntrol to illustrate how security film works under assault, noting that delaying entry is critical to increasing the survival rate of everyone inside a building when an aggressive offender strikes.
“We are passionate about helping schools protect children, staff, parents, and community members,” Hansen said. “We are expediting security film installation across the state.”
About Suntrol
Established in 1975, Suntrol has been Ohio’s premier window film provider for more than 45 years. Located in Cleveland, Suntrol provides solar control, custom design, privacy, sustainability, and security solutions. Suntrol is an award-winning Eastman LLumar SelectPro™ provider and a Veteran-owned business.
