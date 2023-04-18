Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Call with UAE Presidential Advisor Gargash

The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman spoke by phone today with UAE Presidential Advisor Dr. Anwar Gargash. They discussed regional and international issues, including the need for an immediate ceasefire in Sudan and ensuring the safety of all civilians. The Deputy Secretary and Presidential Advisor also emphasized their shared commitment to promoting peace in Yemen, de-escalating tensions between Israelis and Palestinians, and seizing opportunities to deepen bilateral cooperation.