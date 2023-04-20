Cloudrise adds Dave Roshak, veteran information security executive and technology investor, to Board of Directors

Roshak brings vast experience with scaling businesses to Cloudrise

GRAND JUNCTION, CO, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As Cloudrise continues to chart our strategic future, the team is excited to add a veteran information security executive and technology investor who has experience successfully scaling cybersecurity businesses.

Dave Roshak, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at DMR Capital, has joined Cloudrise’s Board of Directors to help navigate our path forward as we scale to meet demand.

Roshak brings a wealth of experience to Cloudrise, having served in leadership roles at several major companies including Optiv Security, Insight Enterprises and Level (3) Communications, which is now part of Lumen.

Roshak spent more than six years as Executive Vice President and CFO at Optiv Security, the largest pure play cyber security solutions company in United States, and currently serves as an Independent Board Member at Defy Security.

“I hope to leverage the lessons I have learned over the past 20 years to enable Cloudrise to continue to scale and execute their strategic initiatives,” Roshak said. “From a macro standpoint, I believe Cloudrise is uniquely positioned to benefit from two of the largest megatrends in enterprise IT today; the shift of enterprise applications/processes to cloud-based platforms and the increasing complexity of managing an effective information security program.”

Cloudrise founder and CEO Rob Eggebrecht is excited to add Roshak to the board and admires the success he’s had in building companies.

“For the last 20 years, Dave has been part of helping build some of the largest telecom and cybersecurity service providers in the world,” Rob said. “He has vast experience with helping organizations scale and raise capital, but he’s also very experienced in operations management and best practices.”

Eggebrecht points to Roshak’s success at Optiv as a key source of excitement for Cloudrise, saying “his experience helping to grow Optiv into the largest cybersecurity service provider in the US is quite frankly, unparalleled.”

Reflecting on his tenure at Optiv Security, where he built a leading information security services team with revenues exceeding $200 million, Roshak said “our services team had a very wide range of security service offerings, including a large manage, detect, and respond service, but we were not really specialized anywhere.”

Cloudrise’s hyper-focus on data protection and cloud security, coupled with a world-class service delivery team able to handle the complexities of today’s security challenges, gives Roshak optimism for a bright future for Cloudrise. “Focus is important,” he said. “There are so many things you can do in cybersecurity, but it is critical to be really deep in your service and capability.”

Over the past few years, Dave frequently has met with security professionals at large enterprises to discuss their primary concerns and security initiatives. Most recently, the consistent feedback he has received is the major challenge and fatigue many organizations face hiring and retaining security professionals.

“This is increasingly driving a shift of enterprise focus to outsourcing of discrete security functions to trusted third parties like Cloudrise,” he said. “I believe we are really only in the first inning of this shift.”

