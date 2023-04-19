Hermoza Design Launches Designer, Luxurious and Sustainable Hardcover Executive Journals and Planners

Redefine your Lifestyle with Designer and Premium Products while Helping the Children in Need
MISSISSAUGA, ON, CANADA, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hermoza Design, a Lifestyle Brand dedicated to creating Premium, Unique, and Practical Everyday Products, is proud to announce the Launch of its Latest Collection of Hardcover Executive Notebooks and Planners. The collection features a range of beautifully designed, high-quality, luxury stationery like notebooks and planners that are perfect for professionals, entrepreneurs, students, and anyone who loves to stay organized and productive.
Designed with the modern executive in mind, these Notebooks and Planners are made with high-quality materials that exude sophistication and elegance. Each notebook features a hardcover with a sleek, minimalist design that is both durable and functional. The collection includes size to suit different needs, B5, with various cover designs like floral or solids to choose from.
The Hardcover Executive Notebooks and Planners by Hermoza Design are not only stylish but also highly practical. The notebooks are available with 120 gsm premium sheets, making them suitable for note-taking, journaling, and sketching. The Weekly Planners, on the other hand, come with monthly, weekly, and daily spreads, allowing users to plan and organize their schedules with ease.
But what truly sets these notebooks and planners apart is Hermoza Design's commitment to making a positive impact. A percentage of profits from every purchase will be donated towards the education of children whose parents are suffering from leprosy. The brand believes in giving back to the community and is dedicated to making a difference in the lives of those in need.
"I am thrilled to announce the launch of our latest collection of Hardcover Executive Notebooks and Planners," said Isha Patel, Co-Founder, and Director of Hermoza Design. "At Hermoza Design, we believe in designing products that are not only beautiful but also practical and meaningful. Our New Collection reflects our commitment to creating high-quality, premium products that make a positive impact on the world."
Co-Founder and Director Shrey Patel added, "We are proud to partner with an Organization, Divya Prem Sewa Mission that is dedicated to improving the lives of children and families affected by leprosy. Through our partnership, we hope to make a difference and support those in need."
The Hardcover Executive Notebooks and Planners by Hermoza Design are now available for purchase on the brand's website. Customers can choose from a range of cover designs to suit their style and needs. The brand also offers worldwide shipping, making it easier for customers to get their hands on these premium products.
About Hermoza Design:
Hermoza Design is a lifestyle brand dedicated to designing unique and premium everyday products that exude sophistication and practicality. Founded by life-partners Isha Patel and Shrey Patel, the brand's mission is to create products that are not only beautiful but also functional and meaningful. Hermoza Design is committed to making a positive impact on the world and giving back to the community. A percentage of profits from every purchase is donated towards the education of children whose parents are suffering from leprosy.
For more information, please visit the brand's website at www.hermoza.design or follow Hermoza Design on Instagram @hermoza.design
