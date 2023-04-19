The Integrity Film Fund launches it's hotly anticipated Hollywood Movie Investment Fund

The Integrity Film Fund has partnered with film finance titans Jason Cloth & CEO of Sugar Rush Andrea Bucko to create the incredible Integrity Film Fund
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Integrity Capital Management, a leading film investment team, announced today the launch of the hotly anticipated $50 million INTEGRITY FILM FUND LLP. The fund has opened to investors exclusive access to our slate of high-potential Hollywood projects with top A-list talent for a limited time to a small number of investor partners (#TeamINTEGRITY)
Integrity Capital Management is partnered with film finance titans Jason Cloth of Creative Wealth Media and Andrea Bucko, CEO of Sugar Rush Pictures to create the Integrity Film Fund. With decades of experience and a proven record of mega success in the film finance industry, Cloth and Bucko will provide our investor partners with unparalleled access to the hottest projects in Hollywood.
"We are thrilled to be partnering with Jason Cloth and Andrea Bucko to bring the Integrity Film Fund to life," said a spokesperson for Integrity Capital Management. "Our aim is to provide investors with an exclusive opportunity to participate in financially sensible small stakes/high potential slates of top A-list Hollywood projects. With the expertise of Cloth and Bucko, we are confident that we will be able to deliver the highest possible returns for our partners"
The Integrity Film Fund is open to accepting only a small number of investment partners for a limited time, and those interested in participating are encouraged to act quickly to secure their position. This is a rare opportunity to invest in the most exclusive projects in Hollywood, with the guidance of seasoned professionals who know the industry inside and out.
Integrity Capital Management is known for providing its clients with the highest quality investment opportunities in film in the world. With the launch of the Integrity Film Finance Fund, the firm is once again demonstrating its dedication to excellence, and its willingness to go above and beyond to deliver value and rewards to you, our clients.
For more information about the Integrity Film Finance Fund, or to inquire about becoming an investment partner, please visit the Integrity Capital Management website: https://integrityfilmfund.com/ or call us at (818) 797-9161.
