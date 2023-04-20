There were 1,631 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,216 in the last 365 days.
Announcing the official launch of “The Rabbi who Got Rich on Sunday”
News Provided By
Tried it All, LLC
April 20, 2023, 16:31 GMT
Share This Article
The image shows a tablet displaying The Rabbi who got Rich on Sunday
The logo of The Rabbi who got Rich on Sunday was taken as an artisit's rendition of the outline of a photo of David Felsenthal
A picture of David Felsenthal, The Rabbi who got Rich on Sunday
After 4 years of development, the official launch of “The Rabbi who Got Rich on Sunday” is finally taking place. The delay was due to Covid & just life happens!
BROKKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The lead-up to launching The Rabbi Who Got Rich on Sunday began almost four years ago, in 2019. That means this launch announcement should have happened ages ago if it were not for the simple fact that life happens.
Fortunately, for all the effort put into this project, it is finally launching. And this press release announces that The Rabbi Who Got Rich on Sunday is a podcast supported by a website which a rabbi produces.
Since, in the Jewish faith, Saturday is the day of rest, the title could not be The Rabbi Who Got Rich on Saturday. However, the point is that the website and podcast provide learning to those who want to work part-time and end up enjoying their #dreamlife, and while a rabbi can work part-time on a Sunday, that is not a requirement.
The title also conveys that it takes a consistent effort that’s the equivalent of approximately one day per week part-time to grow a side hustle business, but that can be any time—either one day on the weekend or an accumulation of 8 to 10 hours during a week.
This press release would be incomplete if it did not mention that a rabbi is a Jewish scholar and teacher. However, no one needs to have the schooling of a scholar just to teach people how to earn money part-time, as anyone can be a student of this specialty.
The world indeed needs many more side hustle students capable of passing on what they learn. And that is what The Rabbi Who Got Rich on Sunday is for providing high-quality training that helps those “students” become the “teachers” of tomorrow.
If most jobs were enough to provide for a family, then side hustles would not be popular. However, that is not the case, as the retirement savings of two-thirds of millennials are inadequate.
The Rabbi who got Rich on Sunday focuses on people learning how to mentor others that are starting side hustles and teaches how to attain financial freedom without sacrificing what is important, like time with family.
David Felsenthal, the rabbi, calls financial freedom plus time freedom the #dreamlife. It is the kind of real freedom where one only works when and if they want to instead of because they have to. And though this takes time to achieve, it is doable, and he did it.
Many rabbis never achieve a #dreamlife. Though rabbis are known to be excellent instructors on many aspects of life, few find the peace of mind that comes with attaining real freedom and cannot instruct others how to do it.
The Rabbi Who Got Rich on Sunday website already contains plenty of content, with more regularly posted. That content always focuses on helping anyone earn more money and working toward real freedom.
To visit the website, click on any occurrence of The Rabbi Who Got Rich on Sunday. You can also browse all of the podcasts on the site.
To listen to a few episodes of The Rabbi Who Got Rich on Sunday, using a podcast player on a mobile device, they are located here: buzzsprout.
Or click here to check out the podcast on the website.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.