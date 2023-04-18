Government of Canada invests in the rehabilitation of the French River Dams Complex

Providing reliable dams operations and improving resilience to climate change.

DOKIS, ON, April 18, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to maintaining its dam infrastructures and water management operations.

Today, the Honourable Helena Jaczek, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, announced that a contract worth over $2.25 million (excluding taxes) was awarded on February 17, 2023, to Restoule J.C.A.R.L Construction from the Dokis First Nation in a joint venture with Dominion Construction. Work as part of this contract includes replacing the boathouse and wharf, and rehabilitating the foundation of the workshop, all of which are part of the Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) French River Dams Complex.

Located within the Dokis First Nation territory, the wharf and boathouse have reached the end of their service life and the workshop requires strengthening of the foundation. This project will ensure the reliable operations of dams and contribute to climate change resiliency. Improvements to water management operations will help mitigate the impacts of increasingly frequent and intense weather events. The project will also maintain a healthy and safe work environment at the French River Dams Complex.

In support of Indigenous reconciliation, the tender process was only open to Indigenous companies. Restoule J.C.A.R.L Construction is a family-owned and operated construction company located on the upper French River. Dominion Construction is also a family-owned and operated business out of Northern Ontario in the Greater Sudbury Region.

Construction is expected to begin in summer 2023 and be completed by fall 2023. There are no expected impacts to the dams operations during construction.

"Our government recognizes the importance of investing in local infrastructures. This project allows the government to continue operating the French River dams in a timely manner to prevent water management issues. It will also play an important role in helping local communities, including the Dokis First Nation, by ensuring that they continue to thrive."

The French River Dams Complex includes a wharf, boathouse and workshop.

The existing wharf consists of a timber crib structure and also serves as a retaining wall.

The existing boathouse is a single story building for boat entry and sheltered mooring.

The existing workshop is a single story, one-room building housing a shop area along with the storage of a variety of equipment and building materials.

For this procurement process, PSPC used a 100% Set-aside Program for Indigenous Business.

