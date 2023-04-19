IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

MEDIA ADVISORY- Presser Wed, April 19, 1 pm ET, on Beshear, cockfighting in KY

Aerial footage of a cockfighting pit.

Drone footage shows a cockfighting pit on the day of a "derby." Kentucky must do more to enforce its laws to combat this scourge.

Wayne Pacelle of Animal Wellness Action, others to call on governor to crack down on animal fighting

More than 50 animal welfare groups call out Gov. Beshear’s administration for failing to act on dozens of tips about major cockfighting events throughout the state over the last few years.”
— Wayne Pacelle, president, Animal Wellness Action
Contact:
Wayne Pacelle
wayne@animalwellnessaction.org
(202) 420-0446

WHAT
More than 50 animal welfare groups call out Governor Andy Beshear’s administration for failing to act on dozens of details tips leading to major cockfighting events throughout the state over the last few years. Showing Animals Respect and Kindness (SHARK) has penetrated the network of dozens of illegal cockfighting operations in the state and provided granular details at fighting arenas in the state, mainly in the eastern third of Kentucky.

Several Kentucky State Policy posts have consistently ignored credible, reliable tips and failed to stop these fights. Some KSP posts have been more diligent and treated the matter with the seriousness it deserves. Meanwhile, the federal government has taken action in a number of cases, shutting down one major pit and bringing multiples charges against cockfighting operators in the state, including a recent bribery case.ck the clock and to reward cockfighting criminals for breaking the law.

• SHARK will release a detailed log of cases presented to KSP that saw no enforcement action.
• SHARK will show evidence of children attending fights.
• In 2014, in the run-up to his primary challenge to Senator Mitch McConnell, Matt Bevin attended a cockfighting rally, and walked it back after his appearance was exposed. Governor Beshear has not attended any cockfighting rallies but his inattention to this issue is allowing cockfighting to flourish.
• SHARK and Animal Wellness Action are providing a roadmap for enforcement. What’s needed is a commitment from Governor Beshear and the Attorney General to enforce the laws of Kentucky with robustness and without fear of or favor.

Animal Wellness Action has noted that cockfighting threatens to extend the duration and physical geography of the High Pathogenic Avian Influenza outbreak that is driving up the price of eggs nationwide.

WHO
• Steve Hindi, president, Showing Animals Respect and Kindness (SHARK)
• Wayne Pacelle, president, Animal Wellness Action and the Center for a Humane Economy
• Dr. Thomas Pool, D.V.M, MPH, Dipl. ACVPM, senior veterinarian for Animal Wellness Action

WHEN
1 p.m ET, Wednesday, April 19, 2023

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82510949605?pwd=WXhZeDUyRUxsanBWYjRSZzRQYklmUT09

Click here to access at time of meeting.

One tap mobile
+19292056099,,82510949605#,,,,*933729# US (New York)
+13017158592,,82510949605#,,,,*933729# US (Washington DC)

Dial by your location
+1 305 224 1968 US
+1 309 205 3325 US

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kbCbClENJS

PLEASE NOTE: Visual assets will be provided to all attendees utilizing a link to an online folder. To receive these assets, please respond to this email with your preferred email address or type your email in the Zoom chat box once the meeting begins.

Animal Wellness Action is a Washington, D.C.-based 501(c)(4) working to help animals by promoting laws and regulations at federal, state and local levels that forbid cruelty.

Joseph Grove
ANIMAL WELLNESS ACTION
+1 502-472-6225
email us here
