Silk Road Medical to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 9, 2023

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silk Road Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILK), a company focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact, today announced it will report financial results for the first quarter 2023 after market close on Tuesday, May 9th, 2023. Company management will host a corresponding audio webcast beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Those interested in listening to the conference call should register online using this link. Participants are encouraged to register more than 15 minutes before the start of the call. A live and replay version of the webcast will be available at https://investors.silkroadmed.com.

About Silk Road Medical
Silk Road Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: SILK), is a medical device company located in Sunnyvale, California, and Plymouth, Minnesota, that is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has pioneered a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization (TCAR). TCAR is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. For more information on how Silk Road Medical is delivering brighter patient outcomes through brighter clinical thinking, visit www.silkroadmed.com and connect on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Investor Contact:
Lynn Lewis or Marissa Bych
Gilmartin Group
investors@silkroadmed.com


