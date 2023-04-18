Concrete Repair Project to Begin on U.S. Highway 281/U.S. Highway 212 in Redfield

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Contact: Lane Goldsmith, Huron Area Engineering Supervisor, 605-353-7140

REDFIELD, S.D. – On Thursday, April 20, 2023, the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will begin a concrete repair project through the city of Redfield on U.S. Highway 281/U.S. Highway 212 from the south city limits north to W. 2nd Street. The project also includes repair work on Highway 212 from the west city limits to the U.S. Highway 212/U.S. Highway 281 junction.

The project consists of removing and replacing concrete. The construction operations will reduce traffic to one lane through this area with a 11-foot width restriction. Motorists should prepare for suddenly slowing and stopped traffic and be aware of construction equipment and workers through the work zone. The contractor for this $667,000 construction project is Reede Construction of Aberdeen, SD.

