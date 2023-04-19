Berry Donmark Releases Salute to Canadian Singer-Songwriters

Cover art for Berry Donmark's "Rain Drenched Sparrow"
Photo of Berry Donmark
Minneapolis musician Berry Donmark pays tribute to the singer-songwriters and folk music artists of Canada who have influenced his work.
There was something about the dedication to song in Canada that really stuck with me.”
— Berry Donmark
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Berry Donmark, a Minneapolis-based musician and songwriter, has released the single “Rain Drenched Sparrow.” The folk-rock song is an homage to the brilliant singer-songwriters and folk music artists that hail from Canada. “Since my childhood, when I became infatuated with the radio and music, I have been drawn to Canadian singer-songwriters and their amazing library of songs,” said Donmark. “The depth and the quality of the artistry speaks directly to my soul.” “Rain Drenched Sparrow” is packed with subtle references to Canadian songwriters, and is truly a love letter to a genre.
Donmark’s attachment to Canadian music makers grew from hearing the likes of Joni Mitchell and Neil Young on the radio, to a deeper immersion in the scene while attending the Winnipeg Folk Festival in the early- to mid-1980s. “I went to Winnipeg as a folk music fan, and I came home a Canadian folk music fan,” said Donmark. “Those festivals were formative in my growth as a music maker and as a music fan, and there was something about the dedication to song in Canada that really stuck with me.”
The list of Canadian artists that Donmark cites as influences is long, and it includes Bruce Cockburn, Leonard Cohen, Ferron, k.d. lang, Gordon Lightfoot, Joni Mitchell, Robbie Robertson/The Band, Garnet Rogers, Stan Rogers, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Ron Sexsmith, Ian Tyson, Neil Young, and others.
About the Recording
Berry Donmark is the writer, singer, guitarist and keyboardist on “Rain Drenched Sparrow." He is joined by musical collaborator and drummer Harry C. Wilkinson Jr. of Nashville, TN. Harry is known for his work with Larry Coryell, Terri Gibbs, and especially Michael Martin Murphey on the classic album "Blue Sky - Night Thunder" and the smash hit single “Wildfire.” Harry played drums on two re-mixes released by The Other Hit (a band that includes Donmark) in 2022: “I Don’t Live in Colorado (Anymore)” and “Up on the Street (Swede Hollow).”
More About Berry Donmark
Berry Donmark’s performing career began in the mid-1980s in Ann Arbor, Michigan. He started off performing original folk songs that ranged from historical storytelling to topical tunes. He appeared at various locations around the campus town, including an impromptu and infamous appearance at the legendary Mr. Flood’s Party.
Following several years performing in Minneapolis cover bands in the late 1980s and early 1990s, Berry released two albums of original material - 1995’s "Secrets & Lies" and 2002’s "Midway Angels." Both pre-dated the prominence of digital distribution and have been lost to time (with the exception of a few scattered cassettes and burned CDs). In 2022, and credited under his writing name Patrick Courtemanche, Berry appeared on The Other Hit’s release "DIEGO," featuring 10 of his original tunes. In 2023 he began releasing solo material as Berry Donmark.
“Rain Drenched Sparrow” is available on all major streaming services as of April 18, 2023. Links and more information can be found on his website at www.berrydonmark.com.
Patrick Courtemanche
Village Hum Music
vhummusic@gmail.com
You just read:
Berry Donmark Releases Salute to Canadian Singer-Songwriters
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Patrick Courtemanche
Village Hum Music
vhummusic@gmail.com