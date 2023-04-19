Louisiana McDonald's Operator Wins 2022 Outstanding Operations Contributor Award

Mikesh Patel – Owner Patel McDonald’s; Ricky Patel – Owner Patel McDonald’s; Christina Lewis - Operation Officer; Ajay Patel – Owner Patel McDonald’s; Bridget Miller – Director of Operations Patel McDonald’s; André Austin - Franchise Business Partner; Jod
LAKE CHARLES,, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bridget Miller, a 28-year employee of Patel McDonald’s, has received the McDonald’s 2022 Outstanding Operations Contributor Award for her exceptional work in restaurant operations.
This award recognizes the top 20 individuals in the United States for their ongoing passion, dedication, and positive impact to McDonald’s restaurant operations. Their leadership inspires others to embrace and bring McDonald's vision of customer excellence and long-standing commitment to people to life. These leaders exhibit operational excellence that drives outstanding business results and sets a foundation for the future.
Bridget is the mother of teenage daughter, Olivia, and wife of Sergio Miller. She began her career at McDonald's in 1995 as a crew member and now holds the position of Director of Operations for 29 Louisiana McDonald’s locations for the Patel organization. Bridget has a special talent of seeing the potential in an individual and providing the tools, resources and coaching that leads that person to success. She continually motivates her team to achieve the next level of excellence. Bridget has led her team in testing many new products and initiatives for McDonald’s while creating feedback and strategies on what operational methods work the best.
Owner of Patel McDonalds, the 59-unit restaurant franchisee, Ajay Patel says, “Bridget is very deserving of this prestigious award. Receiving an award is a sign that you’re doing an incredible job, and we salute you, Bridget. Your dedication has created great leaders and produced profitable operational results. This award is a way to also celebrate how far you’ve come and how your employees take notice and begin to chase their dreams with you as well.”
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.