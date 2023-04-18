Submit Release
Marten Transport Announces First Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- MONDOVI, Wis., April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marten Transport, Ltd. (Nasdaq/GS:MRTN) today reported net income of $22.5 million, or 28 cents per diluted share, for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared with $27.5 million, or 33 cents per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022.

Operating revenue improved 3.7% to $298.0 million for the first quarter of 2023 from $287.3 million for the first quarter of 2022. Excluding fuel surcharges, operating revenue improved 3.9% to $254.9 million for the 2023 quarter from $245.3 million for the 2022 quarter. Fuel surcharge revenue increased to $43.1 million for the 2023 quarter from $42.0 million for the 2022 quarter.

Operating income was $29.0 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared with $35.9 million for the first quarter of 2022 – at the time the highest amount for any quarter in Marten’s history.

Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue were 90.3% for the 2023 quarter and 87.5% for the 2022 quarter. Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue, with both amounts net of fuel surcharges, were 88.6% for the 2023 quarter and 85.4% for the 2022 quarter – at the time the best ratio for any quarter since Marten became a public company in 1986.

Executive Chairman Randolph L. Marten stated, “Our bright and determined people executing our unique business model produced solid operating results despite the impact of widespread severe winter weather and a freight market which has considerably softened from the exceptionally tight conditions during the first half of last year. The market has become unsustainable for the smaller carriers who comprise a significant portion of total capacity, and who are expected to continue the recent increased industry exit rate.”

“We believe that we are well-positioned to capitalize on profitable organic growth opportunities across our five distinct but complementary business platforms with our emphasis on premium service, data-driven operating efficiencies and cost controls – and, as a result, to expand the total capacity we provide transporting and distributing the essential food, beverages and other consumer goods to support at a fair price our diverse and growing customer base.”

Current Investor Presentation

Marten Transport, with headquarters in Mondovi, Wis., is a multifaceted business offering a network of refrigerated and dry truck-based transportation capabilities across Marten’s five distinct business platforms - Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, Brokerage and MRTN de Mexico. Marten is one of the leading temperature-sensitive truckload carriers in the United States, specializing in transporting and distributing food, beverages and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. The Company offers service in the United States, Mexico and Canada, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN.

This press release contains certain statements that may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include a discussion of Marten’s prospects for future growth and by their nature involve substantial risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Important factors known to the Company that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in Part I, Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. The Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACTS: Tim Kohl, Chief Executive Officer, Doug Petit, President, and Jim Hinnendael, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, of Marten Transport, Ltd., 715-926-4216.


MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

    March 31,   December 31,
(In thousands, except share information)   2023     2022  
      (Unaudited)          
ASSETS                
Current assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 96,288     $ 80,600  
Receivables:                
Trade, net     115,430       120,702  
Other     7,988       7,218  
Prepaid expenses and other     24,206       27,320  
Total current assets     243,912       235,840  
                 
Property and equipment:                
Revenue equipment, buildings and land, office equipment and other     1,082,361       1,074,832  
Accumulated depreciation     (348,641 )     (346,665 )
Net property and equipment     733,720       728,167  
Other noncurrent assets     1,641       1,672  
Total assets   $ 979,273     $ 965,679  
                 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
Current liabilities:                
Accounts payable   $ 41,558     $ 37,299  
Insurance and claims accruals     48,967       45,747  
Accrued and other current liabilities     29,077       41,264  
Total current liabilities     119,602       124,310  
Deferred income taxes     137,825       137,041  
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities     335       409  
Total liabilities     257,762       261,760  
                 
Stockholders’ equity:                
Preferred stock, $.01 par value per share; 2,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding     -       -  
Common stock, $.01 par value per share; 192,000,000 shares authorized; 81,233,741 shares at March 31, 2023, and 81,115,132 shares at December 31, 2022, issued and outstanding     812       811  
Additional paid-in capital     47,151       47,188  
Retained earnings     673,548       655,920  
Total stockholders’ equity     721,511       703,919  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 979,273     $ 965,679  
                 


MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)

    Three Months  
    Ended March 31,  
(In thousands, except per share information)   2023     2022  
                 
Operating revenue   $ 298,023     $ 287,281  
                 
Operating expenses (income):                
Salaries, wages and benefits     98,516       89,349  
Purchased transportation     54,103       57,310  
Fuel and fuel taxes     46,796       44,368  
Supplies and maintenance     15,987       12,313  
Depreciation     29,530       26,143  
Operating taxes and licenses     2,768       2,640  
Insurance and claims     15,070       12,704  
Communications and utilities     2,531       2,265  
Gain on disposition of revenue equipment     (5,246 )     (4,540 )
Other     8,958       8,871  
                 
Total operating expenses     269,013       251,423  
                 
Operating income     29,010       35,858  
                 
Other     (844 )     (7 )
                 
Income before income taxes     29,854       35,865  
                 
Income taxes expense     7,352       8,332  
                 
Net income   $ 22,502     $ 27,533  
                 
Basic earnings per common share   $ 0.28     $ 0.33  
                 
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.28     $ 0.33  
                 
Dividends declared per common share   $ 0.06     $ 0.06  
                 


MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Unaudited)

                    Dollar     Percentage  
                    Change     Change  
    Three Months     Three Months     Three Months  
    Ended     Ended     Ended  
    March 31,     March 31,     March 31,  
(Dollars in thousands)   2023     2022     2023 vs. 2022     2023 vs. 2022  
Operating revenue:                                
Truckload revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue   $ 102,320     $ 95,170     $ 7,150       7.5 %
Truckload fuel surcharge revenue     18,306       17,620       686       3.9  
Total Truckload revenue     120,626       112,790       7,836       6.9  
                                 
Dedicated revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue     86,831       78,421       8,410       10.7  
Dedicated fuel surcharge revenue     19,618       18,339       1,279       7.0  
Total Dedicated revenue     106,449       96,760       9,689       10.0  
                                 
Intermodal revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue     23,401       25,605       (2,204 )     (8.6 )
Intermodal fuel surcharge revenue     5,188       6,037       (849 )     (14.1 )
Total Intermodal revenue     28,589       31,642       (3,053 )     (9.6 )
                                 
Brokerage revenue     42,359       46,089       (3,730 )     (8.1 )
                                 
Total operating revenue   $ 298,023     $ 287,281     $ 10,742       3.7 %
                                 
Operating income:                                
Truckload   $ 10,041     $ 15,571     $ (5,530 )     (35.5 )%
Dedicated     13,684       10,645       3,039       28.5  
Intermodal     787       5,036       (4,249 )     (84.4 )
Brokerage     4,498       4,606       (108 )     (2.3 )
Total operating income   $ 29,010     $ 35,858     $ (6,848 )     (19.1 )%
                                 
Operating ratio:                                
Truckload     91.7 %     86.2 %                
Dedicated     87.1       89.0                  
Intermodal     97.2       84.1                  
Brokerage     89.4       90.0                  
Consolidated operating ratio     90.3 %     87.5 %                
                                 
Operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges:                                
Truckload     90.2 %     83.6 %                
Dedicated     84.2       86.4                  
Intermodal     96.6       80.3                  
Brokerage     89.4       90.0                  
Consolidated operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges     88.6 %     85.4 %                
                                 


MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
OPERATING STATISTICS
(Unaudited)

    Three Months  
    Ended March 31,  
    2023     2022  
Truckload Segment:                
Revenue (in thousands)   $ 120,626     $ 112,790  
Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week(1)   $ 4,571     $ 4,977  
Average tractors(1)     1,741       1,487  
Average miles per trip     510       520  
Non-revenue miles percentage(2)     12.7 %     10.4 %
Total miles (in thousands)     38,237       35,372  
                 
Dedicated Segment:                
Revenue (in thousands)   $ 106,449     $ 96,760  
Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week(1)   $ 3,960     $ 3,851  
Average tractors(1)     1,705       1,584  
Average miles per trip     333       341  
Non-revenue miles percentage(2)     1.1 %     1.2 %
Total miles (in thousands)     34,076       32,753  
                 
Intermodal Segment:                
Revenue (in thousands)   $ 28,589     $ 31,642  
Loads     7,277       8,294  
Average tractors     180       162  
                 
Brokerage Segment:                
Revenue (in thousands)   $ 42,359     $ 46,089  
Loads     20,688       19,684  
                 
At March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022:                
Total tractors(1)     3,571       3,274  
Average age of company tractors (in years)     1.7       1.6  
Total trailers     5,741       5,428  
Average age of company trailers (in years)     4.1       3.5  
Ratio of trailers to tractors(1)     1.6       1.7  
Total refrigerated containers     802       729  


    Three Months  
    Ended March 31,  
(In thousands)   2023     2022  
                 
Net cash provided by operating activities   $ 49,232     $ 39,940  
Net cash (used for)/provided by investing activities     (28,280 )     409  
Net cash (used for) financing activities     (5,264 )     (30,817 )
                 
Weighted average shares outstanding:                
Basic     81,210       82,938  
Diluted     81,376       83,246  


(1  ) Includes tractors driven by both company-employed drivers and independent contractors. Independent contractors provided 95 and 87 tractors as of March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. 
   
(2 ) Represents the percentage of miles for which the company is not compensated.

Primary Logo

