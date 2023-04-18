Submit Release
Nautilus Biotechnology to Announce First Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2023

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAUT; or “Nautilus”), a company pioneering a single-molecule protein analysis platform, today announced it will report financial results for the first quarter before market open on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

The company’s management will webcast a corresponding conference call beginning at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results, business developments, and outlook. Live audio of the webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the company website at: www.nautilus.bio.

About Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc.
With its corporate headquarters in Seattle and its research and development headquarters in the San Francisco Bay Area, Nautilus is a development stage life sciences company working to create a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. Nautilus’ mission is to transform the field of proteomics by democratizing access to the proteome and enabling fundamental advancements across human health and medicine. To learn more about Nautilus, visit www.nautilus.bio.

