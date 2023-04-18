Fish and Game seeks volunteers to help plant sagebrush

“The 2020 Badger Fire affected a large area of important big game winter range and the time is now to start working on restoration” stated Fish and Game Habitat Biologist Brandon Tycz, “we are looking forward to working with the public to continue restoring habitat that mule deer, sage-grouse and upland birds depend on for forage and cover and maintain these important species on the landscape in the long term. We truly enjoy working with volunteers who are a critical partner with these types of projects where families, individuals, church groups or any civic organization to get directly involved in improving their public lands.”

Anyone interested in helping out needs to call the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359 to sign up. Maps with directions to both planting sites will be emailed directly to those who sign up.

Volunteers should come prepared for cool weather and bring lunch and water.

To sign up or for more information, call the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359.