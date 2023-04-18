David España: The American Author Giving Voice to Social Justice Issues in America Through Writing

David España, a prominent American author, essayist, social critic, and political activist, is using his writing to address social justice issues and connect with readers from all walks of life.

Substack, the email newsletter platform, has been gaining popularity in recent years as a go-to tool for writers and journalists looking to build their own independent media brands. As the media landscape continues to shift, more and more writers are turning to Substack to connect directly with their audiences. David España is one such writer.

David España is a prominent author, essayist, social critic, and political activist from the United States of America. He is known for his insightful and thought-provoking writing on a wide range of topics, including politics, social issues, and culture.

David brings to his writing over two decades of expertise in community economic development, working with Asian American, Latinx American, and African American business owners and public officials. He is also passionate about helping small and medium-sized non-profit organizations by consulting on grant writing, donor research, and fundraising initiatives. In fact, he considers this as his hobby.

Moreover, David is highly skilled in prospect research, fundraising advice, program proposal creation, grant writing, and development work. He has led seven major business development programs to support low-income individuals and businesses from multi-ethnic backgrounds. Additionally, he has experience in leading entrepreneur programs. David's expertise in budgetary and cost control issues has further helped him to establish and maintain valuable contacts with business professionals, agencies, and politicians. These relationships have been instrumental in the successful implementation of his career.

David also has extensive experience in managing and evaluating administrative employees and business consultants from diverse backgrounds. He has supervised and assessed individuals from various communities, including Korean, Latinx American, Thai, Chinese, Cambodian, and Vietnamese.

In addition, he is passionate about using his writing skills to educate low-income entrepreneurs. He believes that one-on-one mentoring, training, and technical assistance are the most effective methods to help Southeast Asian and Latinx immigrants, African Americans, and other low-income individuals in the San Gabriel Valley, Orange County, and Los Angeles County to thrive in business and become self-sufficient.

It is noteworthy that David has established strong relationships with several local business associations and chambers of commerce. He has been working with these organizations, including the Latin Business Association, Asian Business Association, Black Business Association, Asian Business League, Korean Business Association, Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce, Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, Mid-Wilshire Chamber of Commerce, among others, for many years. All of these groups serve businesses located in the areas where David has focused his efforts.

Overall, David España is fast becoming an important voice in American literature and social activism. His work is sure to resonate with anyone who cares about the future of society.

Follow David's substack to get his thoughts on trending social issues.

