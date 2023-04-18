Liu Shiming's Legacy Celebrated at Macaulay Honors College with Panel Discussion and Sculpture Unveiling

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2023 / Macaulay Honors College at the City University of New York (CUNY) and the Liu Shiming Art Foundation hosted a special installation reception and panel discussion to celebrate the work and legacy of Chinese sculptor Liu Shiming. The event took place on April.11th and included a panel discussion featuring panelists Maria Cristina Pio, Fran Kaufman, Louise Weinberg, Angela Goh '23, and Sin-Ying Ho. The event also included the unveiling of Liu Shiming's sculpture work "Dream to Fly" which will be permanently displayed at the Macaulay Honors College.

Liu Shiming, who passed away in 2010, made a distinct impact on the course of Chinese modern art with his sculptures that focused on people's day-to-day life and the human spirit. Liu Shiming's legacy has been recognized and celebrated by the Central Academy of Fine Arts in Beijing, where he studied and worked. In 2018, the academy founded the Liu Shiming Sculpture Museum to research and investigate Liu's artworks and their historical significance. His works have been displayed in prominent galleries and spaces across the globe, including exhibitions in Beijing, Washington D.C., and a special exhibition in the main atrium of the Oculus in New York City.

Macaulay Dean Dara Byrne and the entire Macaulay community were honored to host this special panel discussion and installation ceremony. The panelists brought a wealth of experience in the arts industry and will provide insights into Liu Shiming's work and legacy.

Maria Cristina Pio moderated the panel discussion. Pio is the co-director and director of Education and Administration at the Godwin-Ternbach Museum at Queens College, where she oversees all aspects of education programming and administration. Fran Kaufman, a partner at Kaufman Vardy Projects, is also the curator of Liu Shiming's exhibition at Roosevelt Island Visual Arts Association. Louise Weinberg is an accomplished curator, visual artist, and photographer. Angela Goh '23, a senior majoring in art and computer science at Brooklyn College, is the first Liu Shiming Scholar from Macaulay Honors College, and Sin-Ying Ho is the associate professor in ceramics art at Queens College.

About The Liu Shiming Art Foundation

The Liu Shiming Art Foundation is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization which was founded in 2021 to preserve the works of acclaimed Chinese artist Liu Shiming, as well as for the advancement of the global discourse surrounding the arts, history and culture. The Fund aims to support art students and emerging artists by encouraging them to explore all forms of art, and to engage in a multicultural study of art history. Particularly, the Foundation hopes to foster a greater understanding and appreciation of Asian art forms, and to contextualize them within a global purview. Conceptualizing the creative process by focusing on a multicultural East and West perspective was fundamental to Liu Shiming's identity as an artist, and is consequently a central part of Foundation's identity. Fostering a sense of inclusiveness, the Liu Shiming Art Foundation hopes to remind artists of their power to create art that transcends time or place.

About Liu Shiming:

Liu Shiming (1926-2010) was a revered Chinese sculptor, whose works have made a distinct impact on the course of modern Chinese sculpture art. Born in 1926, Shiming attended the Central Academy of Fine. As early as 1950, Shiming received international recognition for his work Measuring Land, and thereafter, Shiming continued to make large-scale and publicly displayed sculptures. In the 1960s, Shiming resided in the countryside of Henan and Hebei provinces, where he gained a unique perspective on the working class and rural life. His time outside of the city, and closely handling folk art works in local museums, inspired Shiming to focus on everyday scenes in his works, becoming a common theme of Shiming sculptures. Today, Shiming is recognized for his ability to beautifully capture the most mundane scenes, as well as his aptitude for fusing folk traditions with modern sensibilities.

​ Liu Shiming works have been displayed in prominent galleries and spaces across the globe, including exhibitions in Beijing, Washington D.C., and most notably a special exhibition in the main atrium of the Oculus in New York City. In 2018, the Central Academy of Fine Arts in Beijing founded the Liu Shiming Sculpture Museum, dedicated to researching and investigating Liu's artworks and their historical significance.

Discover the inspiring story behind Liu Shiming's masterpiece, "Dream to Fly," in this captivating documentary, Dream to Fly - Story behind Liu Shiming's Masterpiece

For more information on the work of the foundation, head to their website, Http://www.lsmartfund.org

