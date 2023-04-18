Experience Exceptional Dental Care in Yorktown Heights: Discover Northern Westchester's State-of-the-Art Practice with a Personalized Touch

Northern Westchester Dental Care announces several exciting changes within their practice and discusses what makes them unique.

Yorktown Heights, NY - Northern Westchester Dental Care provides high quality dental treatment to anyone looking for personalized dentistry using the latest technologies. The dental practice has a recently renovated main office and a new website, and is eager to welcome new and returning patients. With a comprehensive array of available services, NWDC can tailor and provide treatments in-house. The team also stays up-to-date on the latest advances in dentistry.

“A beautiful smile can make all the difference in your appearance and self-confidence. The top-rated dentists and dedicated team members at our practice can help you get the smile you’ve always wanted,” the team states. “We are highly skilled in various dental procedures and incorporate cutting-edge technology to achieve the best possible outcome for your oral health. Our dental team strives to provide professional, quality service with a personalized approach.”

At NWDC, patients are treated like family. The team is very understanding of dental-related phobias and strives to make each visit as comfortable and relaxing as possible. NWDC practices whole-body dentistry, meaning they look at patients’ overall health and wellness when creating a customized care plan — oral health is often a mirror of overall health.

Northern Westchester Adds Esthetic Services – Named Northern Westchester Esthetics (NWE)

Same office, same staff, new service. Northern Westchester Dental Care provides Esthetics services from a trained Doctor of Dental Medicine Dana Keiles, allowing patients to easily and affordably attain the luxury of looking and feeling their best. Dr. Keiles has treated her patients medically with Botox® for years to help with head and neck pain. Many asked if she could use it cosmetically; Dr. Keiles received additional training in injectables to meet the demand. Dr. Keiles is incredibly well-versed in facial anatomy and symmetry, allowing her to provide the best, most natural-looking results for NWE patients.

Medical-Grade Services at NWE

Lutronic ULTRA™ LaseMD

The LaseMD Lutronic ULTRA™ Non-Fractional Laser is a state-of-the-art laser used to minimize pores, fine lines, wrinkles, hyperpigmentation, sun damage, and acne, and for general skin rejuvenation.

Botulinum Toxic/Botox®

Botox® is used to temporarily smooth the look of deep lines on the forehead, crow's feet, between the brows, and more.

Fillers

Fillers are used to replace lost volume and to add volume to various areas of the face. The office uses several curated fillers depending on what will provide the best correction. They use Juvederm® products, including Voluma, Ultra, Volbella, and Vollure.

Office Information

Interested parties can contact NWE by calling 914-245-3103 or by emailing front@nwesthetics.com

NWDC Launches New Location in Briarcliff Manor – Briarcliff Dental Care (BDC)

The office of Dr. Alan Miller is being renamed “Briarcliff Dental Care.” Dr. Alan Miller, Dr. Katherine Ehrmann, DDS and Dr. Amanda Carew, DDS will treat patients under the new practice, giving patients access to the most advanced care. Several new technologies have been installed at the practice to provide even better care to patients.

CBCT/Cone Beam Computed Technology

The CBCT system provides detailed images of the head and neck that are impossible with traditional 2D X-ray technology. The images can be used to diagnose and treat various issues, including tooth decay, bone loss, and periodontal disease.

Intraoral Cameras

These examine the mouth in a way that is not visible to the naked eye and provide the best information possible to create a treatment plan. The camera can see issues such as gum conditions, damage to filings, hairline fractures to teeth, plaque, and more.

Digital Scanners

This handheld device creates an immediate digital impression of the oral cavity and provides a 3D model of the mouth. The 3D model is used to create dentures, nightguards, crowns, bridges, implants, and more, allowing for a faster turnaround than the original tray method.

About Northern Westchester Dental Care

Northern Westchester Dental Care in Yorktown Heights, NY is a modern dental practice that provides individualized patient care in an extremely professional yet welcoming setting. From general family dentistry to cosmetic dental services – such as teeth whitening and veneers – their experienced dentists are dedicated to helping patients achieve the healthy and beautiful smile they deserve.

The team’s commitment to patient comfort and satisfaction is unmatched — they provide a relaxing atmosphere so patients can feel at ease during their visit. The dental office also uses the latest dental technology for procedures so that patients can get the best possible care. Northern Westchester Dental Care has a team of skilled specialists who can provide advanced services such as dental implants, root canal therapy, and orthodontics.

Contact Information

Interested parties can contact NWDC through the below methods. If experiencing a dental emergency, they should call the office phone number immediately.

Call: 914.245.3103

Email: front@NWDentist.com

Fill out: Online Form

Fax: 914.245.3216

Visit: 3505 Hill Blvd., Suite F, Yorktown Heights, New York 10598

Media Contact

Northern Westchester Dental Care

914-245-3103

Yorktown

New York

United States