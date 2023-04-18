Marcel Schmitz Launches GeniePal, the Ultimate AI Chat Companion for iOS, powered by ChatGPT

Marcel Schmitz, an independent iOS developer with over 7 years of experience, has released a new app that aims to revolutionize the way people interact with OpenAI’s ChatGPT. GeniePal is a powerful personal assistant that enables users to have intelligent and engaging conversations on generic and specific topics with ease.

With its intuitive interface, GeniePal lets users communicate with ChatGPT by either typing or speaking directly to the AI assistant. The app’s environment setup feature allows users to define subjects for engaging discussions with the assistant, making it easy to have meaningful conversations on any topic.

GeniePal’s Snippets functionality makes it easy for users to save, edit, and export chat messages, streamlining the process of tracking conversations and managing discussions. The app offers access to a curated list of prompts, updated weekly, ensuring users always have fresh and interesting topics to explore.

GeniePal’s flexible word usage management allows users to buy more words through convenient in-app purchases as their needs evolve. For unlimited access, users can unlock the app with a one-time lifetime in-app purchase and enjoy the freedom of using their own API key. GeniePal is the ultimate companion for seamless AI-based conversations on the go. No subscription needed.

Marcel Schmitz believes that GeniePal is the perfect app for anyone who wants to have intelligent and engaging conversations with an AI assistant. He designed the app to be user-friendly and accessible to all, empowering individuals to take advantage of the latest AI technology and improve their daily lives.

GeniePal is now available for download on the App Store. Marcel Schmitz invites everyone to try the app and provide feedback to help improve its functionality further.

For more information, please visit the app’s official website at https://geniepal.ai.

About Marcel Schmitz



Marcel Schmitz is an independent iOS developer with over 7 years of experience in developing innovative and user-friendly apps, with various publications on the App Store. He is passionate about leveraging technology to help individuals achieve their goals and improve their quality of life.

