Down Jacket Market is Expected to Ascend at Around 12.8% CAGR, Exceeding a Valuation of Around US$ 456.0 Billion by 2031: TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global down jacket market size stood at US$ 157.4 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 456.0 Bn by 2031. The global market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period between 2023 and 2031. People living in severely cold climates are driving market demand for insulated jackets, which is expected to raise market demand for a down jacket.
Down jackets are thin, permeable, and have effective insulating qualities. An increase in the number of individuals engaging in outdoor activities such as skiing and snowboarding as well as other winter sports is expected to drive market development in the next few years.
Many producers are making down jackets that adhere to the Responsible Down Standard (RDS) by utilizing recycled materials. Additionally, they are creating hydrophobic down, which is superior to regular down in its ability to handle moisture. Puffer jackets with hybrid insulation, which combines the benefits of synthetic insulation and down, are being developed by market players.
Adventurers prefer down jackets owing to their inherent insulation properties—hundreds of tiny air pockets and every one of them traps heat. Additionally, down is resilient, light, and compact, making it ideal for travel and fitting neatly into a daypack.
Down has long been recognized as the industry standard for jacket insulation due to its high degree of insulation effectiveness and simplicity in compression and packaging. It is a preferred option for cold-weather adventure activities since it offers a better warmth-to-weight ratio as compared to synthetic insulation.
Market Snapshot:
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Market Revenue
|USD 157.4 Bn
|Estimated Value
|USD 456.0 Bn
|Growth Rate - CAGR
|12.8%
|Forecast Period
|2023–2031
|No. of Pages
|156 Pages
|Market Segmentation
|Type, Fill Power, Price, Consumer Group, Distribution Channel
|Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America
|Companies Covered
|Arc'teryx, Bosideng International Fashion (China) Co., Ltd., Canada Goose Holdings Inc., Giordano International Limited, HOdo Group Co., Ltd., Marmot Mountain, LLC, Moncler S.p.A., Patagonia, Inc., The Columbia Sportswear Company, The North Face
Key Findings of Market Report
Global Down Jacket Market: Growth Drivers
Global Down Jacket Market: Regional Landscape
Global Down Jacket Market: Key Players
Some of the key players in the global down jacket market are as follows:
