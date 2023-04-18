Down Jacket Market is Expected to Ascend at Around 12.8% CAGR, Exceeding a Valuation of Around US$ 456.0 Billion by 2031: TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global down jacket market size stood at US$ 157.4 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 456.0 Bn by 2031. The global market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period between 2023 and 2031. People living in severely cold climates are driving market demand for insulated jackets, which is expected to raise market demand for a down jacket.



Down jackets are thin, permeable, and have effective insulating qualities. An increase in the number of individuals engaging in outdoor activities such as skiing and snowboarding as well as other winter sports is expected to drive market development in the next few years.

Many producers are making down jackets that adhere to the Responsible Down Standard (RDS) by utilizing recycled materials. Additionally, they are creating hydrophobic down, which is superior to regular down in its ability to handle moisture. Puffer jackets with hybrid insulation, which combines the benefits of synthetic insulation and down, are being developed by market players.

Adventurers prefer down jackets owing to their inherent insulation properties—hundreds of tiny air pockets and every one of them traps heat. Additionally, down is resilient, light, and compact, making it ideal for travel and fitting neatly into a daypack.

Down has long been recognized as the industry standard for jacket insulation due to its high degree of insulation effectiveness and simplicity in compression and packaging. It is a preferred option for cold-weather adventure activities since it offers a better warmth-to-weight ratio as compared to synthetic insulation.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue USD 157.4 Bn Estimated Value USD 456.0 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 12.8% Forecast Period 2023–2031 No. of Pages 156 Pages Market Segmentation Type, Fill Power, Price, Consumer Group, Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Arc'teryx, Bosideng International Fashion (China) Co., Ltd., Canada Goose Holdings Inc., Giordano International Limited, HOdo Group Co., Ltd., Marmot Mountain, LLC, Moncler S.p.A., Patagonia, Inc., The Columbia Sportswear Company, The North Face

Key Findings of Market Report

Based on the distribution channel, the online segment is anticipated to experience substantial expansion during the forecast period. Down jacket sales over online distribution channels are fueled by expansion in the e-commerce industry.



Through e-commerce stores, a number of manufacturers have begun to market their products, including down jackets. Customers can easily compare costs, save time and energy, and get discounts using these web resources. These advantages are anticipated to drive business opportunities in the online segment.



Global Down Jacket Market: Growth Drivers

Mountain sports have become much more popular in the last few years. Demand for down jackets is rising, as more individuals participate in mountain sporting activities. Adventure sports, such as snowshoeing, mountaineering, camping, skiing, and trekking, are becoming more popular worldwide. This is anticipated to bolster industry growth.



Contemporary down jackets are equipped with a variety of features that lessen the impact of mild to moderate precipitation. Several down jackets include a durable water repellant (DWR) coating on the shell that lets water bead up and flow off instead of soaking in. Along with hydrophobic down and DWR coatings, some manufacturers have started using synthetic insulation in places that are most vulnerable to moisture.



The Down Codex, The Responsible Down Standard (RDS), and various other initiatives designed for using ethically sourced textiles and insulators demonstrate a dedication toward animal welfare and environmental protection.



The Textile Exchange developed the RDS to ensure that all feathers and down exhibiting the RDS symbol are derived from animals that have not endured any type of harm. This enables fowls to graze freely and enjoy a healthy and free existence. Growth in the usage of responsibly sourced materials is expected to boost the market size of the global down jacket industry in the near future.



Global Down Jacket Market: Regional Landscape

In terms of region, North America is likely to lead the global market between 2023 and 2031. The harsh winter season and growing popularity of adventure activities are anticipated to drive the market demand for down jackets in the region.



Global Down Jacket Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global down jacket market are as follows:

The Columbia Sportswear Company

Bosideng International Fashion (China) Co., Ltd

Marmot Mountain, LLC.

Giordano International Limited

The North Face

Canada Goose Holdings Inc.

Global Down Jacket Market: Segmentation

Type

Duck Down Jacket

Goose Down Jacket

Fill Power

400 – 450

450 – 550

550 – 650

650 Onwards

Price

Low (Below US$ 50)

Medium (US$ 50 - US$ 100)

High (Above US$ 100)



Consumer Group

Distribution Channel

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



