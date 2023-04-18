Submit Release
Tequila CAZADORES® Launches Premium Ready-to-Drink Cocktails Made with 100% Blue Agave Tequila

Embrace the flavours of Mexico with Tequila CAZADORES New Paloma and Margarita Canned Cocktails now available in Canada.

TORONTO, April 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Tequila CAZADORES, one of the most popular premium tequilas in Mexico, has launched premium Ready-to-Drink (RTD) canned cocktails in Canada, just in time for summer. The new lineup includes the RTD Paloma and Margarita cocktail which both offer the smooth taste of 100% blue agave tequila.  

Embracing its Mexican heritage, the new Tequila CAZADORES Paloma and Margarita canned cocktails elevate the classic recipe in a flavourful and fresh no-bar required format. These cocktails are expertly mixed to enjoy a premium cocktail experience without the hassle.  

Tequila CAZADORES Paloma and Margarita cocktails are meticulously crafted using only the finest ingredients giving them a smooth and more refreshing taste. The 100% blue agave tequila used in the cocktails is sourced and distilled in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, widely known as the world's premier agave growing region.

"Tequila CAZADORES has remained dedicated to producing the highest quality, 100% Blue Weber Agave Tequila throughout our 100-year history." said Fernando Martinez, Tequila CAZADORES, Brand Manager. "Nothing is more important to us than remaining true to what is real & authentic, which is why we are so excited to be launching this line of delicious RTD canned cocktails to the Canadian market made with our expertly crafted Tequila CAZADORES Blanco. With these cocktails, we are offering the vibrant, fresh taste of Mexico in a convenient & portable format that will make them the perfect drink to enjoy anywhere with friends & family."

Tequila CAZADORES Margarita and Paloma canned cocktails will be available in Alberta, British Columbia and the Maritimes at select retailers. Tequila CAZADORES Paloma RTD can be purchased in Ontario at the LCBO and Quebec at SAQ.

For more information on Tequila CAZADORES, please visit www.cazadores.com.

About Tequila CAZADORES®

Tequila CAZADORES® is one of the most popular premium tequilas in Mexico and the United States. Tequila CAZADORES® is made with 100% blue agave grown, harvested, and distilled in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, recognized as the premier agave growing region in the world, resulting in a smoother, more flavorful taste. The Tequila CAZADORES® brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International www.CAZADORES.com

