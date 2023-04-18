Submit Release
Teck to host Copper Growth Conference Call on April 18, 2023

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) will host a conference call to discuss Teck Metals’ copper growth portfolio on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

The webcast will be held as follows:

Date:
 Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Time:
 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET
Listen-Only Webcast:
 Join Me
Dial In for Investor & Analyst Q&A:
 416.915.3239 or 1.800.319.4610
  Quote “Teck Resources”, to join the call
   

An archive of the conference call will be available at teck.com within 24 hours.

About Teck
As one of Canada’s leading mining companies, Teck is committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal. Copper, zinc and high-quality steelmaking coal are required for the transition to a low-carbon world. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK.

Investor Contact:
H. Fraser Phillips
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategic Analysis
604.699.4621
fraser.phillips@teck.com

Media Contact:
Dale Steeves
Director, Stakeholder Engagement
604.699.4514
dale.steeves@teck.com


Primary Logo

