Protests and Far-Right Politics in Israel and Europe

Israel’s new governing far-right coalition under Benjamin Netanyah has proposed judicial reform that would weaken the country’s judiciary. In response, Israelis have taken to the streets in protests, activism that has now gone on for months. The protests reflect not just the reforms, but frustration with this government, which took office in December 2022 and is often described as the most right-wing in the nation's history. To Europe, the shift to the far-right is concerning but not unfamiliar, with similar movements in many European countries.

This week on War & Peace, Olga Oliker speaks with historian, writer and strategic specialist Dr. Ilana Bet-El about how protests and far-right politics in Israel are and are not mirrored in Europe and beyond. They discuss what these protests might achieve, the lessons they offer for Europe and the U.S., and how societal divisions and far-right efforts to erode democratic values might be mitigated and reversed.

