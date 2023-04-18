Preserving Arlington History - Top O' Hill Terrace Fundraising Event

There were 2,377 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 420,987 in the last 365 days.
ARLINGTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Top O' Hill to host An Evening in the Tea Garden on May 4th, 2023, at 6:00 PM to raise funds to preserve the last piece of Arlington history.
Entertainment Sponsor/Level $10,000-Company logo and name listed on all digital media, presentations, banners, VIP Seating for 16.
Valet Sponsor/Level $2,500-Company logo and name listed on all digital media, banners, valet parking signs, VIP seating for 4.
Tea Garden Sponsor/Level $5,000-Company logo and name listed on all digital media, banners, VIP seating for 8.
Table Sponsor/Level $1,000-VIP Seating for 8
Included in the cost of a ticket or sponsorship: valet parking, beautifully catered meal, live entertainment, and silent and live auction.
This fundraiser is an effort to preserve the last piece of Arlington History. For more information, call 817-461-8741.
Laurel Bartlett
Top O' Hill Terrace
+1 817-461-8741
topohillatx@gmail.com
