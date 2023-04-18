Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,377 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 420,987 in the last 365 days.

Preserving Arlington History - Top O' Hill Terrace Fundraising Event

Top O' Hill Terrace to host An Evening in the Tea Garden on May 4th, 2023, at 6:00 PM to raise funds to preserve the last piece of Arlington history.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Top O' Hill to host An Evening in the Tea Garden on May 4th, 2023, at 6:00 PM to raise funds to preserve the last piece of Arlington history.

Entertainment Sponsor/Level $10,000-Company logo and name listed on all digital media, presentations, banners, VIP Seating for 16.

Valet Sponsor/Level $2,500-Company logo and name listed on all digital media, banners, valet parking signs, VIP seating for 4.

Tea Garden Sponsor/Level $5,000-Company logo and name listed on all digital media, banners, VIP seating for 8.

Table Sponsor/Level $1,000-VIP Seating for 8

Included in the cost of a ticket or sponsorship: valet parking, beautifully catered meal, live entertainment, and silent and live auction.

This fundraiser is an effort to preserve the last piece of Arlington History. For more information, call 817-461-8741.

Laurel Bartlett
Top O' Hill Terrace
+1 817-461-8741
topohillatx@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

The Day Tripper - Top O' Hill Terrace in Arlington, Texas, Hit the Road with Chet Garner

You just read:

Preserving Arlington History - Top O' Hill Terrace Fundraising Event

Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more