Preserving Arlington History - Top O' Hill Terrace Fundraising Event

ARLINGTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Top O' Hill to host An Evening in the Tea Garden on May 4th, 2023, at 6:00 PM to raise funds to preserve the last piece of Arlington history.

Entertainment Sponsor/Level $10,000-Company logo and name listed on all digital media, presentations, banners, VIP Seating for 16.

Valet Sponsor/Level $2,500-Company logo and name listed on all digital media, banners, valet parking signs, VIP seating for 4.

Tea Garden Sponsor/Level $5,000-Company logo and name listed on all digital media, banners, VIP seating for 8.

Table Sponsor/Level $1,000-VIP Seating for 8

Included in the cost of a ticket or sponsorship: valet parking, beautifully catered meal, live entertainment, and silent and live auction.

This fundraiser is an effort to preserve the last piece of Arlington History. For more information, call 817-461-8741.

