Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird to Announce National Child ID Program with NFL Hall of Famer Mike Singletary

DES MOINES -- Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird will host a press conference with NFL Hall of Famer Mike Singletary in West Des Moines on Tuesday, April 25, to announce Iowa’s partnership with the National Child ID Program. The program is a community service safety initiative that provides child identification kits to families of K-12 students across the state at zero cost. These kits give parents the tools to store their child’s DNA and help police trace their child sooner in the event they go missing.  

Members of the media must RSVP 

(Alyssa.Brouillet@ag.iowa.gov) to confirm their attendance at the event below. 

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird will be joined by NFL Hall of Famer Mike Singletary for a press conference in West Des Moines over the National Child ID Program. 

West Des Moines Police Department 

250 Mills Civic Pkwy 

West Des Moines, IA 50265 

2:00 PM 

For More Information:

Alyssa Brouillet | Press Secretary

alyssa.brouillet@ag.iowa.gov

(515)823-9112

