Androvett Legal Media & Marketing Welcomes Tamlyn Sheng as Public Relations Manager

Ms. Sheng will serve as a public relations manager, playing an integral role in servicing Androvett’s robust client list and assisting in media strategy development. Prior to joining Androvett, Ms. Sheng worked as a digital content manager at a boutique, Washington D.C.-based consulting firm. Her background includes public relations work on behalf of a U.S. Senator and a member of the House of Representatives.
“Ms. Sheng’s impressive resumé and her experience in public policy and crisis communications enhance our areas of expertise and will support our already exceptional team,” said Mark Annick, senior vice president of news and public relations. “Her knowledge of the federal government and regulatory agencies’ inner workings will prove invaluable to our clients. With Tamlyn on board, we’re poised to continue to provide unparalleled strategic counsel and achieve even greater success on our clients’ behalf.”
Ms. Sheng is a graduate of Christendom College in Virginia, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in history. She also has worked in the communications area as a still photographer.
Androvett is an award-winning, full-service marketing and public relations agency with unparalleled experience serving the communications needs of businesses and organizations across the U.S. Now in its 27th year, Androvett has offices in Dallas, Houston, and Austin. For a listing of agency services, visit www.androvett.com.
