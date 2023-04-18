Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,373 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 421,035 in the last 365 days.

Androvett Legal Media & Marketing Welcomes Tamlyn Sheng as Public Relations Manager

Tamlyn Sheng, Androvett PR Manager

New hire brings diverse background in public policy and crisis communications to Dallas-based, award-winning firm

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Androvett Legal Media & Marketing is expanding its public relations and digital marketing capabilities with the addition of Tamlyn Sheng in the company’s Dallas office.

Ms. Sheng will serve as a public relations manager, playing an integral role in servicing Androvett’s robust client list and assisting in media strategy development. Prior to joining Androvett, Ms. Sheng worked as a digital content manager at a boutique, Washington D.C.-based consulting firm. Her background includes public relations work on behalf of a U.S. Senator and a member of the House of Representatives.

“Ms. Sheng’s impressive resumé and her experience in public policy and crisis communications enhance our areas of expertise and will support our already exceptional team,” said Mark Annick, senior vice president of news and public relations. “Her knowledge of the federal government and regulatory agencies’ inner workings will prove invaluable to our clients. With Tamlyn on board, we’re poised to continue to provide unparalleled strategic counsel and achieve even greater success on our clients’ behalf.”

Ms. Sheng is a graduate of Christendom College in Virginia, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in history. She also has worked in the communications area as a still photographer.

Androvett is an award-winning, full-service marketing and public relations agency with unparalleled experience serving the communications needs of businesses and organizations across the U.S. Now in its  27th year, Androvett has offices in Dallas, Houston, and Austin. For a listing of agency services, visit www.androvett.com.  

Barry Pound
Androvett Legal Media Marketing
+1 800-559-4534
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Androvett Legal Media & Marketing Welcomes Tamlyn Sheng as Public Relations Manager

Distribution channels: Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more