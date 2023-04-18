Essex County Man Sentenced to Three Years in State Prison for Weapons Conviction in Auto Theft Task Force Investigation

TRENTON – Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin, the Office of the Insurance Fraud Prosecutor (OIFP), and the New Jersey State Police (NJSP) today announced a three-year prison term for a man convicted of illegally possessing a weapon in connection with an auto theft investigation conducted by the New Jersey State Police Auto Theft Task Force (ATTF), of which OIFP is a member.

Quincy Doctor, 23 of Irvington, NJ, must serve one year of his prison term without the possibility of parole under a sentence handed down by Superior Court Judge Regina Caulfield in Union County on February 17, 2023. Doctor, who waived indictment, pleaded guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon in a hearing before Judge Caulfield on December 20, 2022.

Doctor’s conviction stems from his arrest in Elizabeth, NJ last May in an ATTF investigation. At the time of his arrest, Doctor was in a stolen 2019 Lamborghini Urus, valued at $265,500 and had an unregistered loaded handgun in his possession. Three juvenile passengers were also arrested, and Doctor was additionally charged with using juveniles to commit auto theft, among other offenses. During the arrest, ATTF members seized a black Glock 269mm handgun and one “Pro Mag” 30 round magazine with an extended magazine clip, as well as ammunition rounds compromised of four Winchester 9mm hollow point, one Hornady 9mm hollow point, one Blazer 9mm Luger and one S&B 9×9 Luger round.

“This case illustrates the nexus between auto theft and gun crime and underscores why we made combating all aspects of vehicle theft a critical component in our strategy to reduce violence and gun crimes statewide,” said Attorney General Platkin. “I commend the Auto Theft Task Force members for their continued efforts to make our communities safer. Their work in this case not only brought an end to an alleged car theft operation and held its operators accountable, it also removed illegal, dangerous weapons from the street before a tragedy occurred.”

In response to an alarming spike in auto theft last year, upon taking office in February 2022, Attorney General Platkin made combating this crime a top priority. In March, he announced that the State Police and Division of Criminal Justice would expand the multi-agency ATTF and provide more resources to enhance its work. The ATTF expansion was the first of many auto-theft reduction initiatives that over months slowed, then reversed the upward trajectory of crimes, ultimately leading to a 26% year-over-year drop in auto thefts as of the close of February 2023.

“The link between motor vehicle theft and criminals willing to commit violent crimes against the public are unmistakable. The sentencing of this individual and the removal of a deadly firearm from our streets is a testament to our unwavering efforts to eradicate motor vehicle thefts and violent crime in New Jersey. It also showcases the commitment to holding offenders accountable for the crimes they’ve committed,” said Colonel Patrick J. Callahan, Superintendent of the New Jersey State Police. “I applaud the Auto Theft Task Force for their exemplary investigative work and for their dedication to making our communities safer.”

“The Office of the Insurance Fraud Prosecutor is proud to be an integral part of the Auto Theft Task Force and the work it’s doing to combat vehicle thefts that drive up violent crime in our state,” said Interim Insurance Fraud Prosecutor Al Garcia. “We will continue to work with law enforcement throughout New Jersey to prosecute these cases to make communities safer for all New Jerseyans while concurrently fulfilling our mission to fight insurance fraud and the higher premiums that policyholders may pay due to auto theft.”

In pleading guilty, Doctor admitted he was in a stolen vehicle when observed by ATTF detectives and fled when they approached. He also admitted to knowingly possessing an unregistered handgun. In securing a plea agreement that guaranteed Doctor a state prison term with a period of parole ineligibility, the State agreed to dismiss the remaining charges of second-degree receiving stolen property, second-degree use of juvenile in theft of automobiles, first-degree use of 17-year-old or younger to commit criminal offense, third-degree resisting arrest/eluding, and fourth-degree prohibited weapons and destructive devices.

Deputy Attorney General Jennifer Menjivar prosecuted the case for OIFP under the supervision of Assistant Bureau Chief Crystal Callahan. The investigation was conducted by the NJSP Auto Theft Task Force.

Interim Insurance Fraud Prosecutor Garcia noted that many cases have started with anonymous tips. People who are concerned about insurance cheating and have information about a fraud can report it anonymously by calling the toll-free hotline at 1-877-55-FRAUD, or visiting the website at www.NJInsurancefraud.org. State regulations permit a reward to be paid to an eligible person who provides information that leads to an arrest, prosecution, and conviction for insurance fraud.

Created under the Automobile Insurance Cost Reduction Act of 1998 (AICRA), OIFP’s mission is to conduct full and fair investigations to ensure successful criminal prosecutions, civil adjudications, licensing sanctions or other appropriate dispositions and to serve as the focal point for the coordination of all anti-insurance fraud activities statewide. To aggressively root out insurance fraud as the Act requires, OIFP actively detects, investigates, and prosecutes auto theft, a crime that leads to a significant number of fraudulent insurance claims each year.

Defense Attorney: Antonia Bruno, Esq.

###