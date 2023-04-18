DAV announces national leadership change

/EIN News/ -- ERLANGER, Ky., April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, DAV (Disabled American Veterans) announced a change in its senior appointed national staff position as National Adjutant and CEO Marc Burgess announced his retirement after more than a quarter-century of dedicated service on behalf of his fellow veterans, their families and survivors. National Commander Joe Parsetich named National Headquarters Executive Director Barry Jesinoski as the organization’s next national adjutant effective June 1, 2023.

“Though it is bittersweet to wish fair winds and following seas to Marc after having achieved so much on behalf of our cause, it is made easier knowing we are in such good hands with Barry,” said Parsetich. “With him at the helm, we will continue on a course to improve our efficacy for our fellow veterans and enhance DAV’s impact for future generations.”

Prior to his appointment as national adjutant a decade ago, Burgess served as a national appeals officer at the Board of Veterans Appeals, national service office supervisor, appellate counsel before the United States Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims, associate and assistant national service director and director of human resources before his promotion to assistant executive director and executive director of national headquarters.

A native of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Burgess served as a second class petty officer in the U.S. Navy from October 1987 through October 1992, when he was medically discharged. His service included crewmember and plank-owner aboard the USS Normandy. He later earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Pennsylvania, in 1996, a Bachelor of Science in Paralegal Studies from Stevenson University in 1998, and a Master of Arts in Human Resources from the University of Cincinnati.

The Marine Corps veteran replacing Burgess is known far and wide for his vast leadership, knowledge and executive capabilities. Jesinoski is the only individual in DAV’s history to have led both national and Washington headquarters. He’s served as executive director of national headquarters since replacing Burgess to that post in 2013, and additionally operates as DAV’s chief financial and chief operations officer.

Jesinoski began his DAV career as a member of Class II at the National Service Officer Training Academy at Denver in 1995. He apprenticed in Seattle before being promoted to oversee one of DAV’s largest offices in San Diego in just two years. In 2001, he was promoted to oversee benefits advocacy for an area encompassing California, Arizona, Oregon, Nevada and Hawaii. Later that year, he was appointed to the national service staff in Washington. He was promoted the following year and remained in that capacity until 2007, when he was appointed deputy human resources director before taking the lead as director in 2009. In 2011, he was appointed to lead DAV’s service and legislative efforts as Washington Headquarters executive director.

Both in terms of the services DAV offers veterans and how it operates internally, Jesinoski has been a trailblazer focused on improving efficiencies and aligning DAV’s efforts and collaboration across all of the organization’s departments. In addition to employment and entrepreneurship, he was responsible for the implementation of several DAV programs, such as the transition service program, service officer certification training, case management system, the results management office and the most significant IT infrastructure project in the organization’s history.

He’s also championed benefit enhancements, such as a performance and retention program, flexible work schedule, accelerated PTO allotments, and bereavement and parental leave. Through his leadership in his current capacity, DAV’s outreach efforts have quadrupled in scope, fundraising has been diversified, and every department in his purview has taken on new initiatives aimed at achieving strategic objectives and modernizing the delivery of services.

Jesinoski was medically discharged from the Marine Corps in 1993. He was initially certified a Senior Professional in Human Resources from the Human Resources Certification Institute in 2008. He lives in Fort Mitchell, Kentucky, with his wife and two sons.

About DAV

