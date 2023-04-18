Global Facility Management Services Market is estimated to be breach a level of US$ 79.2 Billion at a 5.4% CAGR by 2033 | Data Experts at Future Market Insights, Inc.

Germany accounts for nearly 12.6% revenue share of the global market. India Facility Management Services Market is predicted to witness an impressive CAGR of 21% through 2033. The United States Advanced Facility Management Services Industry is to grow at 11.1% during the forecast period

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The facility management services market analysis, the overall market is predicted to progress at 5.4% CAGR over the next ten years. FMI predicts the facility management services market valuation to grow from US$ 46,858.5 million in 2023 to US$ 79,285.6 million by 2033.



The global facility management services market size in the year 2018 accounted to be nearly US$ 38,010 million. By following an average CAGR of 4.6% during the period between 2018 and 2022 it reached US$ 45,457.8 million by its end.

In implementing and integrating facility management services in an enterprise's facilities, services are critical. The global facility management market is dominated by outsourced services that focus on enhancing business processes and optimizing facility operations. Facility management consultancy services are the backbone of any facility management since they are essential in meeting customers' unique needs.

The demand for in-house facility management services is also likely to grow promisingly, particularly for quality evaluation and auditing. This segment is anticipated to witness a higher growth rate over the forecast years. Implementation and integration have become crucial for business owners.

Facility management services impact businesses' long-term goals of higher productivity and reduced maintenance in various corporate offices. Also, the increased need for industrial development, including various mega projects is driving up the demand for real estate.

Key Takeaways from the Facility Management Services Market Study Report

Germany is the dominant region in providing facility management services by its leading market players. In 2022, it contributed to a market share of almost 12.6% of the total revenue generated globally.

The United States follows Germany in demand and adoption of facility management services by contributing 11.1% of the global revenue share.

In the Asia Pacific region, India is turning into a lucrative region for global facility maintenance and operation managers. During the forecast period, it is anticipated to record an impressive CAGR of 21%.

Based on different applications of facility management services, the industrial sector is the leading source of revenue generation for the market. In 2022, this segment was witnessed to have contributed to 24% of the revenue generated globally.

Among the different types of services provided by the market players, the management services segment holds nearly 26% market share. However, hard facility management services are gaining traction in recent years with their growing adoption in industries and real estate businesses.





Competitive Landscape for the Facility Management Services Market Players

Arthur McKay, BVG India, CBRE Group, EMCOR Group, and Quess Corp are some famous companies operating in the global market. Competitiveness in the market is getting heightened by the expanding use of cutting-edge technologies. This includes AI-based management solutions and IoT evolutions. So, global players are focusing on forming alliances with regional players to expand their geographic reach and offer services to SMEs.

Key Segments Covered by Facility Management Services Industry Survey Report

by Type:

Outsourced Services

In-house Services

by Service:

Hard Service

Electrical

Civil

Mechanical

Specialized Hard Services

Others Hard Services

Soft Service

Cleaning

Laundry

Landscaping

Security

Others Soft Services

Management Service

Catering

Property

Contract Management

Energy & Utilities

Maintenance Planning & Control

Others Management Service



by Application:

Government & Public Sector

Industrial Sector

Commercial Sector

IT & Telecommunication Sector

Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance (BFSI) Sector

Education & Entertainment Sector

Transportation & Logistics Sector

Healthcare Sector

Other Sectors



by Region:

North America Market

Latin America Market

Europe Market

East Asia Market

South Asia and Pacific Market

The Middle East and Africa (MEA) Market

Recent Developments by the Facility Management Services Providers

The global adoption of facility management services surged during the years 2020 and 2021 that is still driving the market since then. For facility operation and maintenance managers, the pandemic had a positive influence on revisiting business policies as well.

The merger between Turner & Townsend Holdings Ltd and CBRE Group, Inc. was concluded in November 2021. By purchasing a 60% ownership position in the business, CBRE joined forces strategically with the former company.

