McShane Construction Company Completes Kirwan Apartments in Waukegan, Illinois, for Adults with Disabilities

Kirwan Apartments provides 24 affordable independent living apartments for adults with physical disabilities.

ROSEMONT, Ill. (PRWEB) April 18, 2023

Construction is completed at Kirwan Apartments in Waukegan, Illinois. McShane Construction Company provided design-assist construction services for the development on behalf of their client, Over the Rainbow (OTR). The 24-unit affordable housing residence allows adults with physical disabilities to live independently. The development is named after Leo Kirwan, an OTR resident, board member, and advocate for accessible housing.

"We are very pleased to have completed construction at Kirwan Apartments," shared Susan Uhlarik, Director of Multi-Family at McShane. "Twenty-four adults with physical disabilities are now able to live in a home that they can call their own while receiving support that helps them thrive."

Positioned on a one-acre site adjacent to OTR's Gustafson Apartments, the three-story wood frame building features a Hardie panel exterior. The building was designed to be compact to maximize landscape and minimize cost. Its clean and simple lines lend to a modernist design, while the exterior colors compliment the surrounding environment.

All units feature one bedroom and one bathroom and are barrier free. Tenant amenities in the building include a community room and laundry facilities.

The building was designed with sustainability in mind to achieve National Green Building Standard Bronze Certification and to meet requirements for ComEd's Energy Efficiency Grant for affordable housing.

Weese Langley Weese Architects provided architectural services for Kirwan Apartments.

