Use Case Report for Small Satellites 2023: Macroeconomic Shifts, Competitive Intensity, Technology Innovation, and Changing Business Strategies to Stimulate the Space-for-Earth Ecosystem

There were 2,508 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 420,094 in the last 365 days.
DUBLIN, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Use Cases for Small Satellites" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Technological advancements and growing dynamism within the NewSpace sector are changing consumer behavior and supporting the move from a space-to-space paradigm to a space-for-earth ecosystem. Macroeconomic shifts and more investment in high-risk ventures have accelerated innovation, increased competition, and augmented business strategies driven by the growing demand from downstream actors.
Information volume upsurge is forecast to generate more than 52 Exabytes (EB) of data during the next decade, requiring cloud solutions to circumvent software and hardware ownership and a market for turnkey solutions.
Industry 4.0, and more specifically, Space 4.0, the adjunct to the fourth industrial revolution, has incorporated advanced digital technologies, including 5G connectivity stack, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, machine learning, Big Data analytics, digital twins, and robotics. Industry 4.0 is transforming the global value chain from a hyperconnected sphere to one of digital economies, with interwoven and complex ecosystems.
The success of the space sector necessitates growth and scalability to drive the solutions delivered to industries on the ground. Earth observation and science, space science and environment, IoT and satellite communications, security, defense, and national space, and positioning, navigation, and timing have attracted perceptible business use cases for small satellites across several commercial, civil, government, and military applications.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
3. Growth Opportunity Universe
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fe774a
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/use-case-report-for-small-satellites-2023-macroeconomic-shifts-competitive-intensity-technology-innovation-and-changing-business-strategies-to-stimulate-the-space-for-earth-ecosystem-301800239.html
SOURCE Research and Markets