INVESTIGATION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

April 18, 2023 1:20 PM | 1 min read

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 18, 2023) - The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. ("Endeavor" or "the Company") EDR for potential breaches of fiduciary duty on the part of its directors and management.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:
The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.
310-301-3335
info@schallfirm.com
www.schallfirm.com

