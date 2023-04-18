Contextual Intelligence Company GumGum to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

GumGum, a contextual-first global digital advertising platform, today announced that CEO, Phil Schraeder, and CFO, Patrick Gildea, will present and host one-on-one meetings at the following upcoming investor conferences.

Santa Monica, Calif. (PRWEB) April 18, 2023

GumGum, a contextual-first global digital advertising platform, today announced that CEO, Phil Schraeder, and CFO, Patrick Gildea, will present and host one-on-one meetings at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Event: Jefferies Private Internet Conference

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Event: Deutsche 2023 Private Internet Company Summit

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Event: 18th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

###

About GumGum

GumGum is a contextual-first global digital advertising platform that captures people's attention, without the use of personal data. We believe that a digital advertising ecosystem based on understanding a consumer's active frame of mind rather than behavior builds a more equitable and safer future for consumers, publishers and advertisers alike. Founded in 2008, GumGum is headquartered in Santa Monica, California and operates in 19 markets worldwide. For more information, please reach out to pr@gumgum.com.

Press Contact:

PR@GumGum.com

Investor Contact:

Whitney Kukulka

The Blueshirt Group

mailto:Whitney@blueshirtgroup.com [Whitney@blueshirtgroup.com __title__ null]

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2023/4/prweb19241777.htm