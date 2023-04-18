Contextual Intelligence Company GumGum to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

There were 2,476 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 419,913 in the last 365 days.
Santa Monica, Calif., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GumGum, a contextual-first global digital advertising platform, today announced that CEO, Phil Schraeder, and CFO, Patrick Gildea, will present and host one-on-one meetings at the following upcoming investor conferences:
Event: Jefferies Private Internet Conference
Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Event: Deutsche 2023 Private Internet Company Summit
Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023
Event: 18th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference
Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023
About GumGum
GumGum is a contextual-first global digital advertising platform that captures people's attention, without the use of personal data. We believe that a digital advertising ecosystem based on understanding a consumer's active frame of mind rather than behavior builds a more equitable and safer future for consumers, publishers and advertisers alike. Founded in 2008, GumGum is headquartered in Santa Monica, California and operates in 19 markets worldwide. For more information, please reach out to pr@gumgum.com.
Press Contact:
PR@GumGum.com
Investor Contact:
Whitney Kukulka
The Blueshirt Group
mailto:Whitney@blueshirtgroup.com [Whitney@blueshirtgroup.com __title__ null]
Media Contact
